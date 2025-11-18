Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Feijóo anuncia que Mazón también dejará de presidir el PPCV
Horneo EÓN Alicante celebrates their victory in Granollers. XAVIER SOLANAS

EÓN Alicante Escapes Relegation Zone Thanks to 'Roi Sánchez Effect'

The convincing victory in Granollers, the second in a row, allows the Alicante team to look upwards after a worrying start to the season.

T. A.

Alicante

Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 10:45

Comenta

The Roi Sánchez effect has quickly taken hold at Horneo EÓN Alicante. All the high expectations the management had with the arrival of the Galician coach have been met, and the two consecutive victories, against Cangas and Granollers, have allowed the Alicante team to move out of the relegation zone and look upwards. There is still a long way to go, but at least EÓN Alicante now faces each week without the anxiety of being stuck at the bottom and with the conviction that it is a competitive ASOBAL team that will surely see more reinforcements.

Horneo EÓN Alicante emerged victorious from the challenging Granollers court (29-31) in a match where they never lost their composure and managed to withstand the small surges from their opponent despite trailing by five at one point.

The Alicante team started strong in a very balanced opening with Xabi Barreto scoring the first goals. Ander and James kept the team ahead on the scoreboard during the first half.

The second half began with the same intensity, but with Granollers more accurate in front of the goal, taking a +5 lead for the first time in the match. This prompted Roi Sánchez to call a timeout to reorganize the team. The home team's turnovers and goals from Fabio, from the wing, and Javi, breaking through the defense, brought EÓN back into the game.

In the final stretch, the match turned into a back-and-forth without a clear owner. With a 29-29 score and 46 seconds left, Sánchez called a timeout, and the play worked perfectly. Ander and Laucha secured the 29-31 final score, giving EÓN more than just 2 points.

More than two points. More than just any victory. A victory that gives even more wings, more confidence, more strength. A victory that makes you look upwards. One that shows what this team is made of against one of the toughest opponents in the league and on a court where, until now, only Barça had managed to win.

Horneo EÓN Alicante will play next Saturday, November 22, at 17:30 at the Pitiu Rochel Pavilion against IRUDEK Bidasoa Irún.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Beto Company, nuevo entrenador del Hércules
  2. 2 Lista de municipios de Alicante en alerta amarilla por lluvias
  3. 3 Atacan con pintadas el negocio familiar de la madre de Vito Quiles en Elche tras una polémica mención de Pablo Iglesias
  4. 4 Un intenso aparato eléctrico ilumina la noche en Alicante
  5. 5 Torrecilla: se marcha un entrenador, se queda un herculano
  6. 6 Avisan de nuevos cortes de luz en Alicante justo cuando llega la ola de frío
  7. 7 Una masa de aire polar desplomará las temperaturas en Alicante este fin de semana y puede dejar heladas y nieve en el interior
  8. 8 El futuro de la alta velocidad desde Alicante: viajes más largos por una nueva parada en Madrid
  9. 9 Un gran show de luz y sonido recibirá al Belén Gigante de Alicante
  10. 10 La avenida Constitución de Alicante deslumbrará esta Navidad con un espectacular despliegue de luces y adornos gigantes

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante EÓN Alicante Escapes Relegation Zone Thanks to 'Roi Sánchez Effect'

EÓN Alicante Escapes Relegation Zone Thanks to &#039;Roi Sánchez Effect&#039;