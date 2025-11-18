EÓN Alicante Escapes Relegation Zone Thanks to 'Roi Sánchez Effect' The convincing victory in Granollers, the second in a row, allows the Alicante team to look upwards after a worrying start to the season.

The Roi Sánchez effect has quickly taken hold at Horneo EÓN Alicante. All the high expectations the management had with the arrival of the Galician coach have been met, and the two consecutive victories, against Cangas and Granollers, have allowed the Alicante team to move out of the relegation zone and look upwards. There is still a long way to go, but at least EÓN Alicante now faces each week without the anxiety of being stuck at the bottom and with the conviction that it is a competitive ASOBAL team that will surely see more reinforcements.

Horneo EÓN Alicante emerged victorious from the challenging Granollers court (29-31) in a match where they never lost their composure and managed to withstand the small surges from their opponent despite trailing by five at one point.

The Alicante team started strong in a very balanced opening with Xabi Barreto scoring the first goals. Ander and James kept the team ahead on the scoreboard during the first half.

The second half began with the same intensity, but with Granollers more accurate in front of the goal, taking a +5 lead for the first time in the match. This prompted Roi Sánchez to call a timeout to reorganize the team. The home team's turnovers and goals from Fabio, from the wing, and Javi, breaking through the defense, brought EÓN back into the game.

In the final stretch, the match turned into a back-and-forth without a clear owner. With a 29-29 score and 46 seconds left, Sánchez called a timeout, and the play worked perfectly. Ander and Laucha secured the 29-31 final score, giving EÓN more than just 2 points.

More than two points. More than just any victory. A victory that gives even more wings, more confidence, more strength. A victory that makes you look upwards. One that shows what this team is made of against one of the toughest opponents in the league and on a court where, until now, only Barça had managed to win.

Horneo EÓN Alicante will play next Saturday, November 22, at 17:30 at the Pitiu Rochel Pavilion against IRUDEK Bidasoa Irún.