Alicante Emerges as a Fashionable Port with a Record Arrival of 112 Cruises Next Year Royal Caribbean and Fred Olsen Choose the City as a Base, Boosting Maritime Tourism Growth Alongside MSC Cruises

Adrián Mazón Alicante Friday, 7 November 2025, 16:41

The city of Alicante is experiencing a historic moment in its relationship with tourism and the sea. This is anticipated by the upcoming record to be set for 2026, with a forecast of hosting a total of 112 cruises between January and December.

This figure, announced by the Port Authority, represents a 7.7% increase compared to 2025 - with just over a month and a half left to close the year - and solidifies Alicante as one of the most attractive destinations in the western Mediterranean.

The data on these new cruises expected next year in Alicante not only reflects the sustained growth of the port but also its increasingly significant role in international luxury tourism.

Thus, the provisional docking schedule includes 15 days with double calls, where two ships will coincide on the same day, and one day with a triple call, an exceptional circumstance that demonstrates the high demand for the destination.

Additionally, six vessels will make their first call in Alicante, including the ICON 3, one of the most innovative cruises in the world and the flagship of Royal Caribbean's new Icon class.

The president of the Port Authority, Luis Rodríguez, has highlighted that "the 7.7% increase in cruise calls demonstrates the confidence of shipping companies in Alicante and the strength of our sustainable growth model."

Rodríguez also emphasized the joint work of the Cruise Observatory, which includes the Port Authority itself, the City Council, the Provincial Council, Global Ports Holding, and the Costa Blanca Tourism and Cruises Association, aiming to promote quality, sustainable, and year-round tourism.

More companies choose Alicante as a home port

In addition to the arrival of cruises, another milestone is that Royal Caribbean and Fred Olsen have chosen Alicante as a home port for their operations in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic. Both companies join MSC Cruises, which already maintains a stable commitment to the province.

This triple commitment turns the city into a strategic embarkation and disembarkation centre for thousands of travellers who will start or end their itineraries here.

Balancing Economy and Sustainability

The expected growth for 2026 at the port of Alicante is part of a tourism model that seeks to balance economic impact with environmental sustainability. The companies operating in the city are opting for more efficient ships that reduce energy consumption and emissions, in line with European decarbonisation policies.

Indeed, the impact of cruise tourism is felt in Alicante's economy. Each call represents a significant boost for commerce, hospitality, and tourism services. According to industry estimates, each passenger spends an average of between 80 and 120 euros during their stay in the city, which could translate into millions of euros in additional revenue for Alicante and its metropolitan area.