Alicante-Elche Airport Surpasses 17 Million Passengers in 2025 After Record-Breaking October In the tenth month of the year, over 1.9 million travellers were recorded, and with two months left in the year, the historic peak reached in 2024 is nearly surpassed.

Alicante-Elche Airport is set to close 2025 with a historic record of travellers, surpassing the more than 18 million passengers of 2024. Between January and October, the Alicante terminal has transported over 17.2 million people, an 8.3% increase compared to the same period last year, according to data from airport operator Aena, published this Friday.

A record-breaking October, with 1.9 million passengers counted, has boosted the year's total. Each month of 2025 has broken record after record. The figure reached in the tenth month of the year is 6% higher than the same period in 2024.

Once again, international traffic has propelled Alicante airport in its last month of the high season, which ended on October 26, growing by over 7%. 88% of all travellers at El Altet airport are international, while domestic traffic, with 217,233, fell by 4.5% year-on-year.

The United Kingdom remains the main destination for the airport, with 631,771 travellers. Germany follows as the second destination with the most routes, with over 129,000 passengers, while the Netherlands, with 188,996, closes the top. Belgium continues as the fourth market, with 98,841, and Poland, with 91,695, has already established itself as one of the top five destinations for Alicante-Elche airport.

Regarding operations, Aena details that it was the October with the most movements in the history of Alicante-Elche airport, managing 11,931 flights, 6.1% more than in the same month of 2024. Between January and October, the number of operations surged by 8.2% compared to the same period last year, reaching 107,455 flights.

Record Low Season

Alicante-Elche Airport is preparing to surpass 20 million passengers in 2025 with a winter season that will once again be record-breaking. With 8.2 million seats scheduled from October 26 to March 28, the Alicante terminal has increased its offer by 10.2% compared to the same period last year, according to data from airport operator Aena.

In total, for these winter months, the Alicante terminal will deploy 181 routes, 12 more than the previous winter, to 118 airports across 29 countries. For the first time, the terminal will have direct connections to so many countries, three more than the last low season. New routes to Central and Eastern Europe such as Bratislava, Belgrade, or Chisinau (Moldova) have boosted the airport's offer.

Europe will account for the bulk of the seats, with around 6.8 million seats scheduled and 158 routes, while for Spain, airlines have scheduled nearly 1.1 million seats (6.6% less) for the 17 routes that will operate in the national territory. As for Africa, 334,500 seats will be offered on six different routes to countries such as Algeria and Morocco, according to Aena data.