Inauguration of the Alicante Book Fair. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

Alicante Book Fair to Receive Increased Budget and Cultural Demands

The contract will be tendered for a maximum of 43,328.79 euros, nearly 20% more than the previous bid

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 16:35

La Feria del Libro de Alicante begins preparations for its 2026 edition with an increased budget, nearly 20% more than the last tender in 2024 extended this 2025, and heightened cultural demands.

The Local Government Board of Alicante City Council approved this Tuesday the public tender for the Service of Programming, Management, Coordination, Promotion, and Execution of the event.

Inauguration of the Alicante Book Fair.

Inauguration of the Alicante Book Fair. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

Municipal spokesperson Cristina Cutanda announced that the budget base for the tender amounts to 43,328.79 euros, an increase of 18.7% compared to the previous contract of 36,489.97 euros.

Daily programming and prestigious authors

The 2026 Alicante Book Fair will feature a programme of activities every day it is open, both in the morning and afternoon; these will be reviewed by the Department of Culture at least one month before the event.

The minimum programme will include ten book presentations by renowned authors who have not participated in the previous two editions, and will incorporate Alicante-based or resident writers with published or self-published works.

Additionally, the event must include at least two conferences or literary dialogues, led by prominent figures associated with the literary world.

Children's workshops and school visits

The Alicante Book Fair will enhance its family and educational profile by mandating at least two daily children's activities—such as storytelling or creative workshops—to foster a love of reading among young attendees.

During school days, the contractor must organise school visits, one of the most valued aspects of previous editions. Additionally, the Séneca Square will once again become an open cultural space with the requirement to schedule a daily street animation activity, including theatre, music, dance, puppetry, magic, or dramatized readings.

