Alicante begins procedures to provide Gran Vía Sur with a sports green area The project will be developed on a municipal plot of more than 2,500 square metres

Pau Sellés Alicante Saturday, 6 December 2025, 13:10 Comenta Share

Gran Vía Sur in Alicante will feature a sports green area located on a municipal plot of 2,500 square metres. The city council has already commenced the procedures for drafting the project, which will be situated on the site at the corner of Nadadora Carmen Soto Street and Francisco Muñoz Llorens Street.

This was conveyed to local residents by the Councillor for Infrastructure, Cristina García, who attended a neighbourhood meeting alongside representatives from the Vox municipal group at the site of the proposed development, at the corner of Nadadora Carmen Soto Street and Francisco Muñoz Llorens Street.

The City Council's forecasts suggest that the new park will become a reality next year.

García explained that "the idea is to transform this site into a landscaped green area where children and the elderly can gather, strengthening intergenerational bonds and community life through sports activities, as elements will be installed with all ages in mind." "It will be an open and accessible area aimed at becoming a meeting point for all residents," the councillor noted.

Agreement with Vox

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Vox municipal group, Carmen Robledillo, stated that "finally, steps are being taken forward regarding the residents' requests for a green and sports area on an unused municipal plot in Gran Vía Sur."

"From Vox, we are demanding that pending agreements be fulfilled to negotiate the 2026 budget, focusing on improving Alicante's neighbourhoods, many of which have been neglected without investments for years," she added.

The project driven by the government team in agreement with Vox is a community demand that was also approved through an institutional declaration in the City Council's Plenary. The forecasts are that the drafting of the project will now begin, with the aim of making the new sports park a reality next year.