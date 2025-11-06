Alicante-based Startup Fych Technologies Secures €6 Million to Boost Plastic Recycling Industrialisation The company is building its first industrial plant to transform complex packaging into high-value recycled products

Fych Technologies, an Alicante-based company linked to the Alicante Science Park (PCA) ecosystem, has successfully closed a funding round exceeding six million euros. With these funds, the company aims to take a "decisive step towards the industrialisation of advanced multilayer plastic recycling," according to the University of Alicante (UA). To achieve this, the company is constructing its first industrial recycling plant to transform complex packaging into high-value recycled products.

The ReMLP (Recycling Multilayer Plastic) project aims to convert multilayer plastic waste into high-quality recycled and recyclable materials, offering industrial solutions to companies seeking to integrate recycled plastics into their production. The plant will industrialise the company's patented delamination and decontamination technologies, capable of processing post-consumer polyaluminium and other complex plastics, generating recycled pellets ready for new packaging and products.

These technologies —which use water, detergents, and steam to separate and decontaminate materials— remove more than 96% of odours and toxic compounds, enabling "container-to-container" recycling and meeting the safety requirements set by the EFSA for food or cosmetic contact applications.

In 2024, the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator, part of the Horizon Europe programme, selected Fych's ReMLP project to receive 2.3 million euros in grants, supporting the expansion of its technologies. Subsequently, in August 2026, the company closed a Series A capital round of 4 million euros with Swiss managers Lombard Odier Investment Managers, backed by the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and the EIC Fund.

The new plant —set to begin operations in the first quarter of 2026— will have an annual capacity of 3,000 tonnes and will allow the recovery of high-quality materials such as polyaluminium, Bag-in-Box structures, and other flexible plastics. Additionally, it will serve as a technological demonstration centre to license its processes internationally and accelerate the global transition towards advanced recycling.

Founded by Oksana Horodytska, Andrea Cabanes, and Andrés Fullana, after years of research at the University of Alicante, Fych Technologies has become one of the most promising startups in the field of advanced recycling. From its pilot plant, located in the Alicante Science Park, the company collaborates with manufacturers, recyclers, and research centres worldwide, promoting circular economy and innovation in waste management.