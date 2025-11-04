Alicante Advocates for Global Health with the IV One Health Conference The programme includes two lectures and four panel discussions featuring renowned speakers from the medical, veterinary, and pharmaceutical fields.

Livable and sustainable cities as health determinants; global warming and its health implications; environmental changes that favour the emergence of zoonotic diseases and the presence of microplastics; or antibiotic resistance and the essential role of vaccines. These will be some of the topics discussed at the IV One Health Conference in Alicante, which will take place on November 5th and 6th at the Official College of Physicians of Alicante (COMA), the host and promoter of the event, organised this year alongside the Official College of Veterinarians of Alicante and the Official College of Pharmacists of the Province of Alicante.

The conference aims to advance the effective implementation of the 'One Health' strategy, which seeks to sustainably balance and optimise the health of people, animals, and ecosystems through prevention. Registration is free and open to the general public. Under the theme "One Health against the climate challenge and antimicrobial resistance," the programme includes two lectures and four panel discussions featuring renowned speakers from the medical, veterinary, and pharmaceutical fields.

According to its organisers, among the priorities of the 'One Health' strategy is the need to prevent, predict, detect, and respond to global health threats and promote sustainable development. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is currently one of the main threats to global public health, compromising the effectiveness of essential medical treatments and challenging the sustainability of healthcare systems.

While AMR affects the entire population, its impact is particularly severe on individuals with chronic illnesses, those who are immunocompromised or on multiple medications, and is exacerbated by social, territorial, or economic inequalities that hinder access to vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments.

Registrations for the IV One Health Conference in Alicante remain open on the COMA website: www.coma.es. The event, which will be streamed online, has been declared of health interest by the Directorate General of Research and Innovation of the Department of Health, and is supported by Pfizer, GSK, and Leti Pharma.

The inauguration of the IV One Health Conference in Alicante will take place on Wednesday, November 5th at 4:30 p.m., led by the President of the College of Physicians of Alicante, Dr. Hermann Schwarz; the President of the College of Veterinarians of Alicante, Ms. Juana Molina; the Vice President of the College of Pharmacists of Alicante, Mr. Bernardo Salas; the Councillor for Health of the Alicante City Council, Ms. Cristina Cutanda; and the Deputy for People's Welfare of the Alicante Provincial Council, Mr. José Antonio Bermejo.

Following this, the first lecture will be delivered: "Livable and Sustainable Cities. Bioclimatic Urbanism," by Ms. Ester Higueras, professor, architect, and urban planner at the Polytechnic University of Madrid. The first day will continue with two panel discussions: Panel 1. Global Warming: Environmental Implications and Panel 2. Environmental Changes and Clinical Environment.

On Thursday, November 6th, the conference will resume with the lecture: "Flu, the Next Pandemic?" delivered by Ms. Kateri Bertran, researcher at the Avian Virus Group of IRTA-CReSA. This will be followed by two new panel discussions: Panel 3. Antibiotic Resistance and Panel 4. Institutional Actions in One Health Key.