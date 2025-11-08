Alicante acts as a 'business angel' and seeks 20 cultural projects for investment The Local Development Agency launches the new programme for initiatives that can be submitted until November 12

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Saturday, 8 November 2025

The Local Development Agency of Alicante City Council has launched the fourth edition of ImpulsaCultura Proyecta, the business incubator focused on culture and creativity. Under this year's motto, 'Put your ideas to work', the programme invites cultural entrepreneurs to transform their talent into sustainable, innovative projects with impact.

The programme, completely free of charge, is now open for registration until November 12. From all the projects, 20 will be selected to turn their ideas into business realities within the creative and cultural industries. The programme includes 56 hours of in-person training, available in the morning or afternoon, which will be conducted during November and December 2025.

Participants will receive specialised training organised into three modules: Creativity, Marketing, and Business Plan, along with 10 hours of personalised individual mentoring and professional support from industry experts. The aim is to equip them with practical tools to consolidate their projects and enhance their economic, communicative, and artistic viability. Additionally, they will have access to networking activities and the Proyecta creative community, a collaborative space that fosters connection and synergy creation among professionals in Alicante's cultural ecosystem.

The programme will culminate in a closing event, open to the public, where participating projects can showcase their results to potential collaborators, sponsors, and industry agents.

The Councillor for Employment and Promotion and head of Impulsalicante, Mari Carmen de España, states that "ImpulsaCultura Proyecta is established as a key programme for promoting local talent, innovation, and cultural entrepreneurship in Alicante, contributing to the development of the city's creative fabric with an innovative and socially impactful component."

De España highlighted that Impulsacultura Proyecta is an initiative to support, showcase, and promote projects in the cultural and creative industries, such as performing arts, music, fashion, gastronomy, visual arts, and technologies, combining training, mentoring, and dynamisation activities. In the last edition, 21 projects were registered with 364 hours of mentoring training, resulting in 17 companies being created.