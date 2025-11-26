Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Local Police officers in front of one of the new vans acquired in a previous purchase. A.A.

Alicante activates an extraordinary Local Police pool to ensure Christmas security

The General Negotiation Table gives the green light to a second round of this service to cover until the end of the year

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 18:10

Alicante has taken swift action in response to a report from the Local Police Headquarters, which highlighted difficulties in finding enough volunteers to cover the planned services until the end of the year. The General Negotiation Table of the City Council agreed on Wednesday to open a second round of the extraordinary services pool. This measure ensures events such as the Elche-Alicante Marathon this weekend, the San Silvestre, or the reinforcement in commercial areas during the Christmas campaign are covered.

In just one day, the option has been enabled for officers who have already completed their quota to take on new services until reaching the maximum of the 3,000 planned annually. This does not imply an increase in expenditure but does expand the availability of personnel to cover the scheduled events until December.

The Deputy Mayor and Councillor for Human Resources, Manuel Villar, stated that this agreement allows "opening an extraordinary registration period in this new list for those officers who voluntarily wish to join and meet the established requirements, allowing them to take on new services until the maximum available is reached, which will be distributed uniformly among the new registrants."

Remunerations are also set: 250 euros for each eight-hour extraordinary service for officers and traffic controllers, and 290 euros for commanders.

3,000 annual services

The extraordinary services pool allows each officer to perform up to 12 services a year, with a total limit of 250 allocations—practically one per officer—which adds up to 3,000 available services. However, in most years, the total number of volunteers is not completed due to resignations, retirements, or other reasons, leaving some of these services uncovered. This year, the increase in special events has resulted in insufficient personnel available to meet all needs at this point.

The maximum number of services will be established by decree of the Councillor for Human Resources according to the difference between the 250 possible registrants and those actually signed up, multiplied by the services assigned to each.

Conditions and remuneration

The agreement establishes an extraordinary registration period for those wishing to join, provided they meet the requirements of section 1. The remaining services to reach the maximum will be distributed evenly among those who join now.

Officials participating will receive 250 euros per service in the case of officers and controllers, and 290 euros for commanders. Payments will be made the following month, subject to a proposal from the Police Headquarters and in accordance with payroll closing deadlines.

Additionally, the Negotiating Table has approved the 2005 Public Employment Offer, with 167 vacant positions: 98 through open competition and 69 through internal promotion.

