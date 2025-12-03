Alicante's 2026 Budget Allocates Ten Million More for Cleaning: 'We Are Not Satisfied' The municipal budget for the coming year is set to grow by 5.8%, reaching a 'historic figure' of 367.3 million euros.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 13:45

The Alicante City Council presented on Wednesday the proposed Budget for 2026, approved by the Local Government Board, which will increase by 5.8% compared to this year, reaching 367.3 million euros. It is a 'historic figure', as described by the Councillor of Finance, Nayma Beldjilali.

One of the most significant allocations focuses on the Street Cleaning and Waste contract, which will see an increase of ten million euros for the next year. The councillor stated that 'we are not satisfied' with the current service, hence the additional funding for its improvement.

In this regard, Beldjilali pointed out that the new Cleaning contract will include the new action plan announced just a few weeks ago. This is an agreement with the municipal group Vox to launch this 'necessary' service to 'increase street cleaning'.

Other contracts that will also see increases include the Pavements and Roads contract with an additional 1.4 million euros, and the Educational, Sports, and Municipal Spaces contract with an additional 1.2 million euros. The Alicante City Council has also increased the budget for Youth (+37.5%) and Seniors (+10%) to reach 13.7 million euros.

19.6 million in investments, within an 'expansive budget'

During the presentation of the 2026 municipal Budget project, Councillor Nayma Beldjilali emphasized that chapter six includes investments worth 19.6 million euros. Among them are the La Torreta park, the Abaseis cultural centre, San Francisco street, as well as the Juan XXIII and San Juan beach police stations.

This chapter also includes investments to repair the City Hall towers, the Teulada market, industrial areas, construct the 'El Somni' Special Education school, acquire new vehicles for the Alicante Local Police, and promote social housing in the city.

Moreover, these budgets are 'expansive', with 'open' allocations starting from one euro, to include new investments in the city through future credit modifications to be executed during 2026.

Among them are the reform of Lo Morant park, the reform of Tossalet, the Mercy square, the new pedestrian axis New Centre between San Vicente street and the bullring, the multipurpose Virgin of the Lilies square, and the Benalúa municipal market.