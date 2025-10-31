L'Alfàs del Pi updates municipal cemetery regulations

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Friday, 31 October 2025, 14:10 Comenta Share

The Town Council of l'Alfàs del Pi held its regular plenary session this Thursday, during which various matters of municipal interest related to the improvement of public management and local services were approved. Among the most notable points was the modification of the municipal cemetery regulations, unanimously approved by all political groups.

This update affects the article regulating the number of successive burials in the same niche, a measure aimed at adapting the regulations to current needs and optimising the management of space and funeral services. According to the council, the change will allow for more efficient administration of the cemetery, ensuring a rational use of its facilities.

Another significant agreement was the approval of the administrative concession file for a municipal plot in Serra Gelada, intended for the installation of telecommunications equipment.

The file, also unanimously approved, includes an award through public tender, with an annual bidding fee of 8,500 euros, subject to increase, and a standard procedure with a single award criterion. With this decision, the Council gives the green light to the opening of the award process, which will improve connectivity and telecommunications services in the municipality.

Extension of the contract at l'Albir beach

Additionally, the extension for two more years of the indirect management contract for the public service operation of seasonal services at l'Albir beach, managed by the company Criskemills S.L., was approved. This decision ensures the continuity of summer services at one of the municipality's main tourist attractions, maintaining its operation without interruptions.

In the motions section, the Council debated several proposals presented by opposition groups. The Popular Party presented a motion to reactivate the Consumption Voucher campaign during the upcoming Christmas season, which was dismissed due to the inability to meet administrative deadlines. However, the Government team encouraged the Popular Party to propose the initiative in the next municipal budgets for 2026.

Meanwhile, the Vox group presented two motions: one on the organisation of bonuses and productivity for civil servants and another to repaint horizontal markings and pedestrian crossings. Both were rejected as they are issues that the Town Council is already executing or planning within its maintenance and internal management programmes.