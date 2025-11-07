Álex Márquez asserts his dominance in Portimao

Jesús Gutiérrez Friday, 7 November 2025, 19:15 Comenta Share

Without the MotoGP king on the track, the next in line is his brother Álex Márquez, who is fulfilling this role to the letter. Since securing the runner-up position in the premier class last Saturday in Malaysia, the Gresini rider won Sunday's race and has led both practice sessions held this Friday at the Algarve International Circuit. "I feel good. I don't know if I'm the reference or not, but it's true that the rivals aren't far off. I've felt very good from the first lap and whenever you go out on a circuit like this, where it's difficult to get the 'feeling', being fast from the first lap is a good sign," commented the Cervera rider.

The MotoGP runner-up led the morning free practice, ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, and also topped the afternoon session, this time ahead of Pecco Bagnaia. Always with the threatening presence of Pedro Acosta in the top positions. In other words, the usual suspects in this final part of the season, but with the capo of the premier class setting the pace.

The presence of a few drops of water altered the final moments of the afternoon session, just when the riders had to pit to put on soft tyres and seek the fast lap that would secure them a place in Q2. Fortunately, the track didn't get soaked, and times dropped in those decisive practice minutes, where Álex Márquez emerged to beat Ducati's official rider, Bagnaia, by 30 thousandths; and by 88 to Pedro Acosta, who is chasing that elusive victory. Fourth this Friday, Marco Bezzecchi, a tenth behind, is defending third place in the overall standings against his compatriot and the Murcian. So, one of the tightest weekends of the season is expected.

Apart from the top four, the Hondas also had a great Friday in Portimao, with Joan Mir in fifth position and Johann Zarco sixth. Next, two satellite Ducatis, those of Fermín Aldeguer and Fabio Di Giannantonio, classified. Pol Espargaró stood out again with the ninth position that takes him directly to Q2, and closing that top 10 that avoids Q1, the rookie Ai Ogura.

Manu González, on the attack

The Moto2 category is in the spotlight this weekend, with the title duel between Manu González and Diogo Moreira. The Brazilian has a 9-point advantage and will have his first championship point this weekend, but the Spaniard won't make it easy, as he demonstrated from Friday. Manu finished fourth while Moreira could only be 12th and promises to go on the attack now that the Madrid rider is the hunter. Although he doesn't trust his rival's result, who usually takes Fridays calmly.

The one who can be judge and jury in the category in Portimao is Arón Canet, who already won here last year and has shown himself as the rival to beat from the first free practice. The Valencian rider still has remote chances of being champion, but his main goal is to achieve a victory he hasn't had since April in Qatar. Canet finished ahead of the Briton Dixon and Albert Arenas, who precisely this weekend announced he would leave the World Championship at the end of this season.

And in Moto3, the fastest was the young Manchego rider, David Almansa, who beat the Japanese Furusato and Máximo Quiles. The young rookie is aiming for the runner-up spot, which is still up for grabs in the small category, and has to make up 14 points on Ángel Piqueras, who was eighth this Thursday.