Snow-covered roads P.F.

Alert for Snow and Ice: What You Need to Know Before Hitting the Road

N. S.

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 09:05

Comenta

Temperatures have dropped significantly in recent days, leading to heavy snowfall in mountainous areas and icy roads, a situation expected to persist in the coming days. This can impact road travel, and therefore, the DGT advises drivers to check weather forecasts and road conditions before starting their journey. It also emphasizes the importance of using winter or all-season tyres, or having chains available if driving in areas with snow forecasts.

As in previous instances where snow affects road traffic, the Directorate-General for Traffic may implement measures to ensure smooth and safe travel. These measures include restrictions on heavy vehicles, limitations on vehicles without winter tyres, all-season tyres, or chains, speed limits, and prohibitions on overtaking, as well as preventive road closures and mandatory alternative routes.

Traffic authorities have also prepared 32 automated and monitored detours on various roads for truck parking, ready to be activated if winter road conditions require it.

In light of this situation, it is advisable to remember some well-known recommendations that are not always followed. These include leaving the left lane free for road maintenance and snowplough vehicles to pass, which helps ensure safe travel and assists road maintenance workers.

Colours of the snow P.F.

Pay attention to variable message signs and instructions from the Civil Guard Traffic Group officers. Exercise extreme caution when driving in areas affected by these forecasts, and ensure you have the necessary equipment, such as chains or winter tyres, to travel safely. Additionally, be aware of the snow's colours and their impact on driving conditions.

