Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Carlos Alcaraz, with a bandaged thigh, in the ATP Finals final against Sinner. Afp

Alcaraz, Targeting Australia 2026

The Murcian will rest for a few days before starting to prepare for the 2026 season

Enric Gardiner

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 12:05

Comenta

Having already been ruled out of the Davis Cup, Carlos Alcaraz will rest in the coming days to recover from the edema in his right hamstring. He will then begin a preseason with a clear goal: to arrive in the best possible condition for Australia.

The oceanic tournament, starting on January 12, is the only Grand Slam missing from Alcaraz's collection. This year, he has the chance to become the youngest player in history to win all four Grand Slams, surpassing Rafael Nadal's record.

For now, the Murcian has only one scheduled stop on his calendar: an exhibition in Miami on December 8, where he will join Emma Raducanu, Amanda Anisimova, and Joao Fonseca. It is likely not the last friendly match he will play as preparation for the trip to Melbourne, as he usually prefers these exhibitions over playing in preliminary tournaments to get in shape for the Grand Slam.

Additionally, just hours after confirming his absence from the Davis Cup, it was announced that he will participate in next year's Laver Cup, hosted by Roger Federer, marking his third consecutive appearance. This event will take place in London in September.

The risk Alcaraz faced by playing in Bologna was aggravating his injury and jeopardizing his participation in Australia. Therefore, the medical recommendation, both from his personal doctor and the Spanish Federation's, was to withdraw from the tournament and focus on recovery. At 22, the young player from El Palmar will have many more opportunities in the future to add the Davis Cup to his achievements. For now, the focus is on the Australian Open.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Investigan si un paciente ingresado en Elche con meningitis por listeria ingirió un producto contaminado incluido en la última alerta alimentaria
  2. 2 Beto Company se pone al frente del Hércules sin tiempo para una revolución
  3. 3 Así serán las luces de Navidad en Alicante: color champán y potencia de un campo de fútbol
  4. 4 «El próximo año podríamos tener el primer fármaco efectivo contra el cáncer de páncreas»
  5. 5 Alicante flexibilizará las condiciones de las ayudas al alquiler joven tras quedar fuera un 90% de los aspirantes
  6. 6 La magia oculta de la Navidad en Alicante: las manos que montan el Belén de la Montañeta
  7. 7 Primeras prácticas hospitalarias para los estudiantes de Medicina de la UA
  8. 8 La Guardia Civil detiene a tres delincuentes por el robo de tres toneladas de cable de cobre en Alicante y Albacete
  9. 9 Feijóo anuncia que Mazón también dejará de presidir el PPCV
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este martes 18 de noviembre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Alcaraz, Targeting Australia 2026

Alcaraz, Targeting Australia 2026