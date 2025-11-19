Alcaraz, Targeting Australia 2026

Enric Gardiner Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 12:05 Comenta Share

Having already been ruled out of the Davis Cup, Carlos Alcaraz will rest in the coming days to recover from the edema in his right hamstring. He will then begin a preseason with a clear goal: to arrive in the best possible condition for Australia.

The oceanic tournament, starting on January 12, is the only Grand Slam missing from Alcaraz's collection. This year, he has the chance to become the youngest player in history to win all four Grand Slams, surpassing Rafael Nadal's record.

For now, the Murcian has only one scheduled stop on his calendar: an exhibition in Miami on December 8, where he will join Emma Raducanu, Amanda Anisimova, and Joao Fonseca. It is likely not the last friendly match he will play as preparation for the trip to Melbourne, as he usually prefers these exhibitions over playing in preliminary tournaments to get in shape for the Grand Slam.

Additionally, just hours after confirming his absence from the Davis Cup, it was announced that he will participate in next year's Laver Cup, hosted by Roger Federer, marking his third consecutive appearance. This event will take place in London in September.

The risk Alcaraz faced by playing in Bologna was aggravating his injury and jeopardizing his participation in Australia. Therefore, the medical recommendation, both from his personal doctor and the Spanish Federation's, was to withdraw from the tournament and focus on recovery. At 22, the young player from El Palmar will have many more opportunities in the future to add the Davis Cup to his achievements. For now, the focus is on the Australian Open.