Alavés Tests Barcelona's Morale

Barcelona is in pursuit of a morale boost. The team led by Hansi Flick faces Alavés at Camp Nou in a match overshadowed by the heavy 3-0 Champions League defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. That encounter still stings in a locker room struggling with its spirits and needing to bounce back this weekend before a crucial week where they will face Atlético and Betis.

The clash against Chelsea has filled Barcelona with doubts as they continue to search for the elusive balance that allows them to remain a team with significant offensive power while also being a solid group difficult to score against. This duality is still missing in a Barça that returned from London with long faces and remains mentally unprepared three days later. "We are all feeling down. The defeat against Chelsea was tough because we thought we could win. Despite this, the feelings are good, and we will work on it. We need to lift ourselves after the defeat," Flick stated ahead of the Alavés match.

The German coach is aware of the issues his team has been facing for months. He knows the intensity level has dropped compared to last year and acknowledges that without regaining it, Barça will struggle to compete for all titles. "Every player must press. It seems the defense is to blame, and that's not fair. If we don't all press well, we will have problems. I want to see in matches what I see in training," Flick assured before a match that, despite everything, could mark their fourth consecutive league victory following wins against Elche, Celta, and Athletic.

For this, the German coach will have Pedri available again. The Canarian midfielder has overcome his physical issues and will be the main novelty in a squad list missing Ronald Araujo and Fermín López. The Uruguayan suffers from a stomach virus, while the player from Huelva, who was in great form, has a soleus injury that will keep him out for two weeks. Both join the absences of Ter Stegen and Gavi, affecting a lineup that might see small changes compared to the team that played in London. Eric García is likely to return to the defense alongside Cubarsí, Casadó might start again, and upfront, Olmo will have his big chance alongside Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres, who is set to start to give Lewandowski a rest.

Favorable Opponent

Alavés will visit Camp Nou at a delicate moment. The situation for the Basque team is far from critical, but two consecutive narrow defeats against Girona and Celta have changed the dynamics of a group that continues to compete in every match and will arrive at the champion's home with the idea of getting something positive. "We will try to play a smart game. We can't play a back-and-forth match because we would get hurt. We need to be a compact, intense team and dare to play when we have the ball," said Coudet. For this, the Argentine coach will have all his players available except for the injured Calebe.

-Probable Lineups:

Barcelona: Joan García, Koundé, Eric García, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Casadó, De Jong, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres.

Alavés: Sivera, Jonny Otto, Pacheco, Tenaglia, Enríquez, Carlos Vicente, Aleñá, Antonio Blanco, Denis Suárez, Toni Martínez, and Lucas Boyé.

Referee: Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias (Madrid Committee).

Stadium: Camp Nou.

Time and TV: 16:15 h. DAZN.