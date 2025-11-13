Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Image from one of the matches played. A.B.

Akra Bárbara R.C. Secures Consecutive Wins, Strengthening Senior Competitions Dominance

The men's and women's rugby teams concluded the weekend with decisive results, solidifying their standing in regional leagues.

Ismael Martinez

Alicante

Thursday, 13 November 2025, 15:55

Akra Bárbara R.C., the Alicante rugby team, had a brilliant weekend in their senior categories, achieving two new victories that have strengthened their teams' positions at the top of their respective standings.

The men's team travelled to El Río Rugby Field in Valencia on Sunday to face CAU Valencia Emerging, a subsidiary of the historic Valencian club. In one of the most challenging matches of the season, Akra managed to impose their pace and defensive strength.

The final score, 12-20, allowed the Alicante team to remain at the top of the table after Matchday 5 of the 1st Men's Territorial. The victory, achieved against a consistently tough opponent, confirmed the team's ambition to maintain their leadership.

The women's team, Akra Bárbara/Elche, also had an outstanding day. At the Juan Antonio Samaranch Sports Complex, during the so-called Rugby Super Saturday, the Alicante women authoritatively defeated UPV Women 34-0.

The match was decided from the first minutes and eventually concluded early due to the locals' superiority, against a UPV team that could only field 11 players. The victory keeps the women's team fully involved in the fight for top positions in their competition.

From the club, these two victories have been valued as a reflection of the collective effort, commitment, and competitive solidity that their athletes demonstrate week after week.

