Aitana Bonmatí suffers a fracture in her left fibula The Barcelona player will miss the second leg of the Nations League final against Germany

Cristián Ramón Cobos Madrid Sunday, 30 November 2025, 21:55 Comenta Share

A tough blow for Aitana Bonmatí. The Barcelona player has suffered a fracture in her left fibula and will not be available for the second leg of the Nations League final against Germany next Tuesday. The three-time Ballon d'Or winner experienced discomfort during Sunday's training session after an unfortunate misstep and had to leave the session to undergo initial medical tests that revealed the extent of the injury.

"Following tests conducted by the medical services of the Royal Spanish Football Federation on Sunday, November 30, a fracture in the left fibula has been diagnosed," confirmed the RFEF in a statement.

Aitana will leave the Spanish national team's training camp to return to Barcelona, where she will undergo further tests with the club's medical staff to assess the exact extent of the injury and determine the appropriate treatment.