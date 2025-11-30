Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Aitana Bonmatí, during the match against Germany. Efe

Aitana Bonmatí suffers a fracture in her left fibula

The Barcelona player will miss the second leg of the Nations League final against Germany

Cristián Ramón Cobos

Madrid

Sunday, 30 November 2025, 21:55

Comenta

A tough blow for Aitana Bonmatí. The Barcelona player has suffered a fracture in her left fibula and will not be available for the second leg of the Nations League final against Germany next Tuesday. The three-time Ballon d'Or winner experienced discomfort during Sunday's training session after an unfortunate misstep and had to leave the session to undergo initial medical tests that revealed the extent of the injury.

"Following tests conducted by the medical services of the Royal Spanish Football Federation on Sunday, November 30, a fracture in the left fibula has been diagnosed," confirmed the RFEF in a statement.

Aitana will leave the Spanish national team's training camp to return to Barcelona, where she will undergo further tests with the club's medical staff to assess the exact extent of the injury and determine the appropriate treatment.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Atropello a un hombre en patinete en la avenida de Novelda de Alicante
  2. 2 La lluvia llega a la provincia este domingo y amenaza la Maratón Elche-Alicante
  3. 3 Cortes de tráfico y desvíos por la primera Maratón Elche%u2013Alicante: esto es lo que debes saber
  4. 4 El mapa definitivo de la Navidad en Alicante: recorrido por luces, puntos de atracciones, rutas de Belenes y planes por la ciudad
  5. 5 Así emerge la Ciudad de la Justicia de Alicante: un imponente palacio de cristal que ya impresiona
  6. 6 Alicante se queda sin mesas para Navidad
  7. 7 El robot que quiere ser perro guía de personas ciegas
  8. 8 Una ingenua expulsión salva al Hércules de Beto en Tarragona (2-2)
  9. 9 Fallece un hombre de 46 años tras ser atropellado por su propio tractor en Monòver
  10. 10 Muere el expresidente de la Generalitat Valenciana José Luis Olivas

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Aitana Bonmatí suffers a fracture in her left fibula

Aitana Bonmatí suffers a fracture in her left fibula