Aitana Bonmatí to be sidelined for five months The triple Ballon d'Or winner has successfully undergone surgery for a fracture in her left fibula

Ignacio Tylko Madrid Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 14:40

Aitana Bonmatí, a star of Barça and the Spanish national team, underwent successful surgery on Tuesday for a "transindesmal" fracture of her left fibula. She is expected to be out for an extended period, approximately five months. The surgery was performed by Dr. Antonio Dalmau at the Hospital de Barcelona, under the supervision of Barça's medical services.

The triple Ballon d'Or winner suffered this severe injury accidentally during a training session with the national team last Sunday. The session was in preparation for the second leg of the Nations League final against Germany, which took place this Tuesday.

Aitana misstepped, finished the training with discomfort, and was taken to a medical center. Initial X-rays confirmed the fibula fracture. She left the training camp and returned to Barcelona, where further tests detailed the exact extent of the injury, crucial for determining the treatment plan and the necessity of surgery.

The fracture is serious; otherwise, surgery would not have been required. The so-called transindesmal fracture is an ankle break occurring above the ligaments between the tibia and fibula. It often results in a fibula fracture, as in Bonmatí's case, causing significant ankle instability.

Her absence is crucial for Spain, and as Sonia Bermúdez acknowledged, this severe injury was "a psychological blow for the entire team." "We are down, but the players are mentally strong and ready for the match against Germany," added the Madrid coach. The national team united to try to defeat the Germans after the goalless draw in Kaiserslautern and to honour Aitana before and after a match with a full house at the Metropolitano, setting a record attendance for a Spain match.

Aitana is a key player for Sonia Bermúdez in a midfield already missing important players like Patri Guijarro and Tere Abelleira. Therefore, the coach will have to adjust her starting lineup. Additionally, Aitana joins Salma Paralluelo in Barça's infirmary, who was also injured during the last international break in the match against Sweden. As in the previous European Championship, where the three-time Ballon d'Or winner couldn't start normally due to viral meningitis, it's expected that her spot on the field will be filled by Vicky López, or even Jenni Hermoso, if the Tigres player moves back in position.