Airbus Resolves Issue Detected in A320 Family The company apologises for the difficulties and delays caused to passengers and airlines

EP Monday, 1 December 2025, 09:20

Airbus announced on Monday that the necessary modifications have been made to most of the nearly 6,000 A320 family aircraft potentially affected by an issue that could impair flight controls.

Specifically, the aerospace manufacturer warned last Friday that, following an incident, it was discovered that intense solar radiation could corrupt critical data for the operation of A320 aircraft flight controls in service.

After identifying this issue, Airbus requested operators to take immediate preventive measures through an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) to implement available software and/or hardware protection and ensure fleet safety.

This Monday, the aerospace manufacturer reported that, out of a total of around 6,000 aircraft potentially affected by this issue, the vast majority have already received the necessary modifications.

"We are working with our airline customers to support the modification of the fewer than 100 remaining aircraft and ensure they can return to service," the company added.

Airbus has apologised for the difficulties and delays caused to passengers and airlines by this incident.

"The company thanks its customers, authorities, employees, and all stakeholders for their support in implementing these measures, as well as their understanding of Airbus's decision to prioritise safety above all else," it emphasised.

Airlines such as American Airlines, Air India, Hungary's Xizz Air, and Air New Zealand reported delays, disruptions, and cancellations in their services following Airbus's warning last Saturday.