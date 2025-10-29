Aena Recorded a Profit of 1.579 Billion Euros Until September, an 8.9% Increase In Spain, Aena's Traffic Reached 247.1 Million Passengers Until September, a 3.9% Increase Compared to 2024

The Spanish airport operator Aena reported a net profit of 1.5794 billion euros in the first nine months of 2025, marking an 8.9% increase compared to the same period last year, the company announced on Wednesday.

This rise in results occurred during a year marked by solid growth in total revenues and an improvement in EBITDA.

The total revenues of the airport operator reached 4.7852 billion euros, an 8.8% increase over 2024, while consolidated EBITDA stood at 2.8827 billion euros, growing by 8.2%.

Passenger traffic for the Aena Group (Spain, London-Luton, and Aena Brazil airports) grew to 294.1 million (a 4.1% increase over the first nine months of 2024). In Aena's airports in Spain, the increase was 3.9% (up to 247.1 million passengers).

By business lines, aeronautical revenues rose to 2.5562 billion euros, a 5.5% increase, driven by the notable rise in passenger traffic.

Commercial revenues also experienced solid growth of 10.8%, reaching 1.4661 billion euros, thanks to the widespread improvement in commercial activity and the tendering of new spaces.

Real estate services contributed 98.2 million euros, with a 13.7% increase, highlighting the improvement in cargo line revenues and real estate operations.

The consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 60.2%, slightly below the 60.6% recorded in the same period of 2024.

Regarding consolidated operating expenses, these increased by 7% in the first nine months of the year, reaching 2.5338 billion euros. The Group's personnel expenses grew by 10.8%, mainly due to salary revisions, workforce growth, and adjustments in variable remuneration.

Aena maintains an ambitious investment program, having allocated 716.6 million euros to it in the first nine months of 2025.

Looking ahead, on September 18, the airport operator presented the investment proposal for the 2027-2031 period (DORA III), amounting to a total of 12.888 billion euros. Of this figure, 9.991 billion euros correspond to regulated investments, while the rest will be allocated to non-regulated actions linked to commercial activity, focusing on capacity, quality, security, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

International activity also showed robust performance, with total revenues of 655.3 million euros, representing an 18.2% increase.

The Group Aena's net financial debt was reduced to 5.127 billion euros, improving the net financial debt to EBITDA ratio to 1.37 times, compared to 1.57 times in 2024, reflecting a solid financial position. Meanwhile, net cash generated from operating activities increased by 7.3%, reaching 2.5256 billion euros.