Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Migue Fernández

Aena Recorded a Profit of 1.579 Billion Euros Until September, an 8.9% Increase

In Spain, Aena's Traffic Reached 247.1 Million Passengers Until September, a 3.9% Increase Compared to 2024

EP

Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 08:30

Comenta

The Spanish airport operator Aena reported a net profit of 1.5794 billion euros in the first nine months of 2025, marking an 8.9% increase compared to the same period last year, the company announced on Wednesday.

This rise in results occurred during a year marked by solid growth in total revenues and an improvement in EBITDA.

The total revenues of the airport operator reached 4.7852 billion euros, an 8.8% increase over 2024, while consolidated EBITDA stood at 2.8827 billion euros, growing by 8.2%.

Passenger traffic for the Aena Group (Spain, London-Luton, and Aena Brazil airports) grew to 294.1 million (a 4.1% increase over the first nine months of 2024). In Aena's airports in Spain, the increase was 3.9% (up to 247.1 million passengers).

By business lines, aeronautical revenues rose to 2.5562 billion euros, a 5.5% increase, driven by the notable rise in passenger traffic.

Commercial revenues also experienced solid growth of 10.8%, reaching 1.4661 billion euros, thanks to the widespread improvement in commercial activity and the tendering of new spaces.

Real estate services contributed 98.2 million euros, with a 13.7% increase, highlighting the improvement in cargo line revenues and real estate operations.

The consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 60.2%, slightly below the 60.6% recorded in the same period of 2024.

Regarding consolidated operating expenses, these increased by 7% in the first nine months of the year, reaching 2.5338 billion euros. The Group's personnel expenses grew by 10.8%, mainly due to salary revisions, workforce growth, and adjustments in variable remuneration.

Aena maintains an ambitious investment program, having allocated 716.6 million euros to it in the first nine months of 2025.

Looking ahead, on September 18, the airport operator presented the investment proposal for the 2027-2031 period (DORA III), amounting to a total of 12.888 billion euros. Of this figure, 9.991 billion euros correspond to regulated investments, while the rest will be allocated to non-regulated actions linked to commercial activity, focusing on capacity, quality, security, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

International activity also showed robust performance, with total revenues of 655.3 million euros, representing an 18.2% increase.

The Group Aena's net financial debt was reduced to 5.127 billion euros, improving the net financial debt to EBITDA ratio to 1.37 times, compared to 1.57 times in 2024, reflecting a solid financial position. Meanwhile, net cash generated from operating activities increased by 7.3%, reaching 2.5256 billion euros.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Vito Quiles llega a la Universidad de Alicante en medio de cánticos e insultos en una Facultad dividida
  2. 2 La visita de Vito Quiles a la Universidad de Alicante desata un pulso entre ultras y pancatalanistas
  3. 3 Conmoción en las Hogueras de Alicante por la pérdida de Loli Cuenca, presidenta de Francisco Albert
  4. 4 Se acabó el tardeo en el Mercadito de Fogueres al aplicar el mismo horario que racós y barracas
  5. 5 Ryanair lanza descuentos con motivo de Halloween para viajar desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche a partir de 15 euros
  6. 6 Alicante busca nuevo sitio para los fuegos de Hogueras tras descartar la playa del Cocó
  7. 7 Fallece a los 50 años Lola Cuenca, la trabajadora del Hércules que nunca perdió su sonrisa
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este martes 28 de octubre en Alicante
  9. 9 La denegación de fondos europeos tumba el primer proyecto en Alicante
  10. 10 La baja de Colomina hasta 2026 saca a Vique Gomes de su ostracismo

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Aena Recorded a Profit of 1.579 Billion Euros Until September, an 8.9% Increase

Aena Recorded a Profit of 1.579 Billion Euros Until September, an 8.9% Increase