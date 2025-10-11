Aemet warns: beware of static rain cores on the northern coast of Alicante Orange alert remains active for rainfall with accumulations of up to 140 litres per square metre

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Saturday, 11 October 2025, 22:35

During the early hours and morning, the province of Alicante will remain on alert due to the Alice storm. The AEMET has warned that the northern coast will continue under an orange alert for rain, which could reach up to 40 litres per square metre in an hour and accumulate 140 in twelve hours, with the risk of locally strong storms, while the rest of the province will remain without active warnings.

The greatest danger will occur if the precipitation cores remain stationary in some areas, rapidly accumulating water and potentially causing localized flooding, according to the state entity via its social media.

In recent hours, some municipalities in Alicante have recorded significant rainfall, with Alcàntera de Xuquer reaching 89.6 litres per square metre, Cotes 89, Antella 84.1, Castelló 71.2, and Càrcer 70.6. Intense rainfall has also been recorded in Teulada, with 46.6 litres per square metre, and Sagra, with 41.6.

Authorities have stressed the importance of taking precautions, avoiding car travel unless absolutely necessary, and not crossing bridges or underpasses, as the force of the water could sweep away vehicles or people. Staying informed through official channels, such as @GVA112, will be key to following the evolution of the episode.

During the early hours, the sky is expected to remain very cloudy, with showers that could be locally torrential on the northern coast, while in the rest of the province they will be more scattered. The wind will blow from the northeast, moderate on the coast and light inland. On Monday morning, rain will continue especially in the northern third, where it could be heavy and persistent, while in the rest of the province scattered showers are expected.

Temperatures will remain stable, with unchanged minimums and slightly rising maximums, and the wind will blow from the northeast on the coast with moderate to strong gusts, while inland a light variable wind with moderate intervals will prevail.

The Alice storm will leave significant water accumulations that could hinder traffic and cause localized flooding, so it is recommended to exercise caution throughout the early hours and morning.