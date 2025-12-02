Adriano Lamb dismissed after poor league start by Servigroup Volleyball Benidorm

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 12:05 Comenta Share

The Benidorm Beach Volleyball Club has made one of the toughest decisions in recent years by announcing the dismissal of Adriano Lamb, the coach who orchestrated the historic promotion of the team to the Men's Super League and has guided the club's sporting growth since his arrival. The decision, made by the Board of Directors following the defeat in Almería and after analysing the team's progress in these first six league matches, aims to provoke an immediate reaction to steer the team's trajectory in its debut season in the elite.

Within the club, it is acknowledged that the step taken was not easy. Lamb has been a key figure in understanding the competitive leap of Servigroup Playas de Benidorm, leading a project that just a few months ago celebrated the greatest achievement in its history.

In this regard, it is recognised that his professionalism, commitment, and ability to unite a young and ambitious dressing room have left an indelible mark on the entity. Therefore, the club wanted to publicly reiterate its gratitude for the work done and for bringing Benidorm to the national volleyball showcase.

The president, Mario Rodríguez, expressed the complexity of the moment and emphasised that "the decision to part ways with Adriano Lamb was difficult because we are talking about the coach of the promotion, but also essential to try to ensure permanence."

Rodríguez insisted that the club's confidence in the squad is total and that the entity is convinced that the group has the level to compete with guarantees in the Super League. However, the results have marked a very uphill start to the season, and the management has considered that it was the right time to drive a change.

Iván Navarro, a homegrown man for the transition

Until the arrival of the new coach, the team's direction will be assumed by Iván Navarro, the assistant coach and one of the professionals who knows the dressing room best. Navarro, whose sporting career (as a player and coach) is closely linked to the club where he was trained from the ground up, will lead Servigroup Benidorm this Wednesday, December 3, at El Batán in a decisive match against San Roque, corresponding to the seventh round of the Men's Super League. The club believes that his figure provides continuity, internal knowledge, and stability at a time that requires clarity and solidity on the bench.

Servigroup Benidorm arrives at this meeting with only two points in the standings, a figure that does not reflect the competitiveness the team has shown in several phases of the matches, but which does highlight the need to react as soon as possible to avoid being anchored at the bottom. The duel against the Canary team presents itself as a direct confrontation for survival, a match that could determine the immediate course of the project in its first year in the elite.

Navarro faces this challenge with just a few training sessions at the helm of the group, aware that the match is a significant opportunity to break the negative dynamic and regain momentum.

The interim coach has stressed the importance of competing from the first point, relying on the strength of the group, and taking advantage of the boost of playing at El Batán to secure a victory that could act as a turning point. San Roque also arrives with urgency, after falling to UC3M Volleyball Leganés and being left out of the King's Cup, adding tension to a key direct duel for both teams.