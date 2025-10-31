Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Actor Jesse Eisenberg, in the series 'Fleishman is in Trouble', alongside Claire Dane. R. C.

Actor Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger

The star of films such as 'The Social Network' surprised audiences with his announcement of an upcoming 'altruistic' act during an interview.

R. G.

Friday, 31 October 2025, 20:20

Comenta

Jesse Eisenberg, known for films like 'The Social Network', appeared on the Today show as part of the promotion for 'Now You See Me, Now You Don't'. As a special guest, one of the hosts remarked, "I didn't know you were a big blood donor," to which the 42-year-old actor replied with crossed arms, "Yes, I am a donor. And I'm going to donate my kidney in six weeks." "That's really incredible," another host commented, while the rest expressed their astonishment. "What?" one exclaimed. Eisenberg nodded. "I don't know why. I must have caught the altruistic donation bug." "But donating blood is one thing, a kidney is a big leap," they insisted. "I'm making an altruistic donation, I'm very excited," repeated the Oscar-nominated actor. "I'm going to do it, and I don't know why."

Born in 1983, Eisenberg began his career in films such as 'The Emperor's Club' (2002), 'The Village' (2004), 'The Squid and the Whale' (2005), 'The Living Wake' (2007), 'The Education of Charlie Banks' (2007), 'Zombieland' and 'Adventureland' (2009), showcasing both comedic and dramatic talents.

However, fame came when he portrayed Mark Zuckerberg in 'The Social Network', a story about the creation of Facebook and its owner, who was not very pleased with his portrayal on the big screen. This role gave Eisenberg the chance to be nominated for prestigious awards like the Golden Globes and the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

In his spontaneous confession that he would donate one of his kidneys soon to someone he doesn't know, simply for the satisfaction of helping someone he's compatible with, Eisenberg said the procedure would take place in mid-December.

A Matter of Will

Following the impact of his comment, about which he provided no further details, American media sought to delve deeper into his statement, and he confirmed he would donate a kidney to a stranger. "It's practically risk-free," he maintained in a second interview, as reported by local media. "Doing it is very necessary. I think anyone can see that donation is a coherent decision if you have the time and will."

The actor also mentioned that the urge to donate his kidney to improve a patient's quality of life, and perhaps even save their life, had already been felt a decade ago, but at that time, his desire had not materialised.

