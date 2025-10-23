A290 Rallye: Alpine's Special Tribute to Its Motorsport Legacy

N. S. Thursday, 23 October 2025, 12:05 Comenta Share

Alpine has unveiled the A290 Rallye, a high-voltage proposal for a new generation of 100% electric rally cars, accessible and decidedly focused on competition. Based on the A290, it has a dual ambition. On one hand, it extends Alpine's tradition in this field, whose history began with the A106 and continues to the A110 Rallye GT+, not forgetting the rally versions of the A110. On the other hand, it addresses contemporary challenges: reducing emissions, controlling costs, and diversifying the playing field.

With this vehicle, Alpine renews its commitment to making motorsport more sustainable, accessible, and in line with real-world changes. By offering exclusive support and ensuring great ease of use, Alpine demonstrates that electric racing can be exciting, demanding, and instructive. More than a technological demonstration, the A290 Rallye marks a new era in competition.

This unique project was based on rigorous development by a small but passionate team. Chassis engineers, battery specialists, simulation experts, and mechanics worked closely together to design a reliable, high-performance, and safe car. Initial calculations allowed anticipation of the vehicle's dynamics and thermal management of the batteries, considering energy needs. Subsequently, prototypes were tested on various terrains to evaluate the durability of the running gear, while ensuring the stability of energy regeneration and optimization of the ABS system.

After this period, a testing campaign to perfect every detail led the model to cover more than 3,000 kilometers in real driving conditions. These tests confirmed the robustness of the architecture and the soundness of the technical decisions before starting the assembly of the first units for customers.

A true gateway to competition, the A290 Rallye is based on the excellent chassis of the A290, adapted to the demands of its future challenges and the world of racing. Alpine Racing has made several improvements, starting with the running gear and specific suspensions equipped with ALP Racing Suspension shock absorbers to ensure perfect vehicle control in racing conditions. These shock absorbers also allow adjusting the body height to adapt the car to all types of terrain. The A290 Rallye is also equipped with specific uprights to adjust the camber, with adjustable convergence, just like in the production car. The suspension springs and anti-roll bars are also specific, with greater rigidity to ensure optimal body support in the extreme conditions of rallies.

Like the best rally cars, braking at the front is done using 6-piston monobloc calipers and oversized discs with a diameter of 350 mm. At the rear, single-piston calipers are mounted on 280 mm discs, all with ABS control specifically developed by Alpine Racing. The integration of the hydraulic handbrake has also been a key element of the work to facilitate a "playful" behavior.

As for the engine, 220 hp and 300 Nm of torque are offered, transmitted to the front axle via a ZF limited-slip differential, ensuring exceptional performance and traction. At the same time, the reducer and electronic management have been redesigned, while regeneration has been deliberately calibrated to ensure optimal operation of the limited-slip differential. The batteries recharge from 20% to 80% in less than 28 minutes at 100 kW, which is less than the time needed for assistance.

With dimensions worthy of the Rally2 category, the A290 Rallye incorporates specific 8'' x 18'' white EVO Corse wheels, equipped with tires developed by Michelin, whose experience in the category has been crucial in choosing the Pilot Sport A as the ideal tires.

Designed to meet the standards set by the FIA eRally5 regulations, the Alpine A290 Rallye incorporates the latest advances in active and passive safety. From the early stages of assembly at the Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé plant, a roll cage is welded to the structure, which is reinforced to provide specific anchor points comparable to those of a Rally3. Ready to compete, it comes with a series of high-quality safety elements: a Sabelt Spine bucket seat with ten-year homologation, a six-point harness, an automatic extinguisher, etc.

Additionally, innovative systems are also available, with a special emphasis on pedagogy: battery monitoring and external light signals to inform marshals and spectators in case of an incident. Alpine has developed an exclusive sound system that ensures a clear and safe perception of the car based on its speed and pressure on the accelerator pedal.

The cabin has been designed to offer maximum enjoyment to the driver and co-driver. Comfortably seated in the Spine bucket seat designed by Sabelt, the driver is faced with an instrument panel that integrates the main controls, a digital display, and all the necessary functions for driving. The pedals and steering column are adjustable to ensure an optimal driving position for all types of anatomies. The air conditioning system has been retained, as it helps cool the cabin as well as the powertrain and battery, prioritizing the latter function.

The commercialization of the A290 Rallye is combined with the organization of the Alpine A290 Trophy, which in 2025 will feature a single event followed by several events starting in 2026. The Alpine A290 Trophy will be launched on November 8 and 9 at the Indre National Rally. The first units of the A290 Rallye delivered will gather in a structured and accessible environment, aimed at both novice and experienced drivers, with a total prize of 55,000 euros.