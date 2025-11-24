96-Year-Old Man Dies in House Fire in Madrid Nine others treated for smoke inhalation, including the elderly man's caregiver

A 96-year-old man has died in a house fire in the Madrid town of Las Rozas, and a total of nine people have been treated for smoke inhalation, including a 50-year-old woman who was the deceased's caregiver and has been taken to a nearby hospital, according to 112 Comunidad de Madrid.

Shortly before 4:00 a.m. on Monday, the 112 emergency centre of the Comunidad de Madrid received a call alerting them to a fire in a chalet located on Comunidad Castilla y León street in the municipality of Las Rozas de Madrid.

Immediately, 112 forwarded the alert to the Fire Department of the Comunidad de Madrid, which dispatched five units to the scene, along with Summa 112 and Samu Protección Civil of Las Rozas.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire was located in one of the rooms of the house, specifically in a bedroom where the victim was found. They quickly extinguished the fire, while the rest of the chalet, which has several floors, was affected by smoke.

Summa 112 confirmed the death of a 96-year-old man and also treated nine other people for minor smoke inhalation, including the elderly victim's caregiver, who was taken with minor intoxication to the Hospital Puerta de Hierro.

Finally, firefighters also checked the neighbouring chalets, which were not affected by heat or smoke. Meanwhile, the Civil Guard has taken charge of the investigation to clarify what happened, according to 112 Comunidad de Madrid.