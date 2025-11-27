814Trail, Europe's Largest Trail Motorcycle School, Opens in Madrid

V. D. Thursday, 27 November 2025, 15:05 Comenta Share

814Trail was established to provide trail training for motorcyclists who wish to expand their skills beyond the asphalt. Its facilities include three permanent circuits in the Community of Madrid, all with official permits for trail practice. More than 50 hectares with tracks for all levels will allow students to progress from their first steps to competition. Valdemorillo, San Martín de la Vega, and Arroyomolinos will be the epicenters of this new educational experience.

It is not necessary to own a motorcycle or equipment. 814Trail offers its clients a fleet of Aprilia Tuareg 660 and smaller displacement motorcycles. Each week, users will find courses, routes, training, and a training concept called "Gym Trail," designed to get fit while riding a motorcycle.

In addition to its educational offerings, 814Trail provides a motorcycle rental service, ideal for those who want to experience it individually or in groups. Their Aprilia Tuareg 660s are available for courses, routes, and specific activities, making trail riding accessible to anyone, whether or not they own a motorcycle.

The school will also offer adventure trips through Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Romania, or Iceland, as well as half-day routes for those seeking quick experiences. These expeditions can be undertaken with the school's motorcycles or the client's own, always guided by their instructors.

814Trail's facilities are open to companies and groups wishing to organize team-building activities, workshops, training sessions, client days, or corporate events on two wheels.

Leading this project are Julio López, an entrepreneur and rider, as founder and CEO, and Jorge Torrecillas, its director, with over 20 years of experience in motor media and sponsorship management.

Julio López, CEO of 814Trail: "After the successful experience with the Motocross 8.14 Army school, which is already a reference in Europe, we firmly believe that this is the perfect time to launch the project. The trail sector is experiencing the best period in its history: more adventure motorcycles are being sold than ever, but most users do not know how to take them off-road. We are going to teach them to truly enjoy their motorcycles, to take their riding to the next level, and, above all, to do it safely. They will not only live incredible experiences: they will discover a new world. As the school's motto says: enter the person, leave the hero."