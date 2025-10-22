Up to 64 People Investigated for Illegal Settlement Construction Scheme in Alicante's Rural Areas Among them are three intermediaries who acted between landowners and potential buyers | They divided the estates into small plots to gain greater economic benefit

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 10:06 Comenta Share

The Civil Guard has conducted Operation 'Urbanitas' in Alicante, uncovering the scheme behind the construction of illegal settlements in the rural areas of Alicante. In total, the authorities are investigating 64 individuals and have carried out over 70 inspections on the lands where these shanties have been built.

Among those investigated are three individuals who acted as intermediaries between owners of unused land and potential buyers. These intermediaries sometimes purchased the land for resale or mediated transactions to persuade buyers. According to investigation sources, these intermediaries divided the estates into small plots, both documentarily and physically, to achieve greater economic benefit.

In this way, buyers signed private sales contracts, through which they acquired a percentage of the original land without a specific location within the main plot, thus assuming the legal and urban responsibilities derived from the entire original property.

The investigation began last October following several complaints filed by neighbourhood associations and individuals, as well as irregularities detected by the patrol itself. These reports pointed to numerous urban planning violations related to illegal parceling and construction in areas such as El Moralet, La Alcoraya, Foncalent, El Verdegás, or La Cañada del Fenollar.

As a result, the Alicante Nature Protection Patrol (PACPRONA), within the framework of interventions by the Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA), conducted more than 70 inspections where officers found that most affected lands are rustic, non-developable, and protected plots. Many are located in ravine areas, where regulations expressly prohibit land division and any type of construction.

As a result of the operation, the authorities are investigating 39 men and 25 women aged between 23 and 66, three of whom acted as intermediaries. They are all charged with crimes against land use and urban planning, and some also face charges of document falsification for altering documents related to sales transactions to deceive the Public Administration, and tax fraud for defrauding the Treasury.

All investigations have been reported to the Investigating Court of the Judicial District of Alicante. Furthermore, potential urban planning violations have been brought to the attention of the competent authorities, which, in addition to economic sanctions, could lead to the demolition of illegal buildings and the cessation of water, electricity, gas, and telephone supplies, among other measures.