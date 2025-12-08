60-Year Prison Sentence Sought for Man Accused of Repeatedly Assaulting Friend's Daughter in Alicante The accused allegedly warned the minor several times that something 'bad' could happen if she revealed the incidents, according to the prosecutor's account.

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Monday, 8 December 2025, 18:05

The prosecutor is seeking a 60-year prison sentence for four counts of sexual assault on a minor against a man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, with whose family he had a trusting and friendly relationship.

The first incident occurred in July 2018, when the accused allegedly rented a jet ski at the port of Altea to venture into the sea with the minor. The prosecutor's office states that when they were far from the shore, the accused sexually assaulted the girl.

The assaults were repeated three more times at the victim's home, in a town in the Marina Baixa region, or in the accused's car. The public prosecutor adds that the accused warned the minor several times that something bad could happen if she told anyone about the incidents.

The trial to determine whether the accused is guilty of the four counts of sexual assault on a minor will be held next Wednesday, December 10, in the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Alicante at 10 a.m.

Another Sexual Assault

On the same day but in the First Section, a man faces a ten-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend, with whom he had been in a relationship for three months.

The incidents occurred on July 31 at the accused's home in San Vicente del Raspeig, when the man proposed to have sexual relations with the victim, to which she refused. Despite this, the prosecutor maintains that the accused grabbed her by the neck, immobilized her, and sexually assaulted her.