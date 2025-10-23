Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

€500 Aid in Calp for Families with Children Under 3 Years

Funds can be used for purchasing children's products | Application deadline is 10th November

Calp

Thursday, 23 October 2025, 16:35

Calp reintroduces the 'Bono Baby' aid campaign to support families with children under 3 years old. The aid amounts to up to €500, which can be used for purchasing essential children's products, childcare items, clothing, pharmacy and parapharmacy goods, and baby food from local shops. The application period is open until 10th November.

This initiative is aimed at families with children, where at least one parent has been registered in Calp for the past five years. Additionally, applicants must meet one of the following conditions: 1) Unemployment; 2) Temporary employment regulation file (ERTE); 3) Family income below four times the IPREM; 4) General category large family, or single-parent family with a child, or with a disability up to 33% of any member, or victims of gender violence, or young people under 30, with family income below 4.5 times the IPREM; 5) Persons with a disability over 33%, with a special category large family, with family income below five times the IPREM.

Eligible expenses include hygiene products, pharmaceuticals, clothing, complementary items, and other similar products intended for children. The aid is also directly linked to promoting and boosting local commerce, as it can only be used in shops with an operating license in the municipality of Calp.

To qualify for this aid, parents must provide invoices for products purchased from the date of birth and/or adoption until the date of application submission. Applications can be made electronically or in person at the Citizen Service Office.

