A 46-year-old man dies after being run over by his own tractor in Monòver
Emergency services arrived at the scene but were unable to revive him
Tere Compañy Martínez
Alicante
Saturday, 29 November 2025, 21:25
Monòver was left in shock this afternoon following the death of a 46-year-old man who was run over by his own tractor under circumstances that are still under investigation.
Around 2 p.m., the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) received notification of the accident. A unit from the Emergency Medical Assistance Service (SAMU) was dispatched to the scene, where the medical team could only confirm the man's death.