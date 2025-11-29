Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A SAMU ambulance. TA

A 46-year-old man dies after being run over by his own tractor in Monòver

Emergency services arrived at the scene but were unable to revive him

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Saturday, 29 November 2025, 21:25

Comenta

Monòver was left in shock this afternoon following the death of a 46-year-old man who was run over by his own tractor under circumstances that are still under investigation.

Around 2 p.m., the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) received notification of the accident. A unit from the Emergency Medical Assistance Service (SAMU) was dispatched to the scene, where the medical team could only confirm the man's death.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Planes de Navidad con niños en Alicante: todas las actividades para este fin de semana con sus horarios
  2. 2 Alicante se queda sin mesas para Navidad
  3. 3 Así emerge la Ciudad de la Justicia de Alicante: un imponente palacio de cristal que ya impresiona
  4. 4 ¿Qué leyendas del Hércules acuden este sábado al homenaje a Delibasic?
  5. 5 Así es el nuevo plan de choque de limpieza de Alicante: barrios afectados y nuevos medios
  6. 6 De Aspe a Barcelona: cae la infraestructura que lanzaba millones de llamadas y SMS al día para redes criminales
  7. 7 La lluvia llega a Alicante este domingo y amenaza la I Maratón Elche-Alicante
  8. 8 Muere el expresidente de la Generalitat Valenciana José Luis Olivas
  9. 9 El Hércules de Beto quiere romper en Tarragona su maleficio como visitante
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este viernes 28 de noviembre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante A 46-year-old man dies after being run over by his own tractor in Monòver

A 46-year-old man dies after being run over by his own tractor in Monòver