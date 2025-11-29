A 46-year-old man dies after being run over by his own tractor in Monòver Emergency services arrived at the scene but were unable to revive him

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Saturday, 29 November 2025, 21:25 Comenta Share

Monòver was left in shock this afternoon following the death of a 46-year-old man who was run over by his own tractor under circumstances that are still under investigation.

Around 2 p.m., the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) received notification of the accident. A unit from the Emergency Medical Assistance Service (SAMU) was dispatched to the scene, where the medical team could only confirm the man's death.