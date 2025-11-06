New BMW F 450 GS: GS Spirit for A2 Licence Holders

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Thursday, 6 November 2025, 18:06 Comenta Share

At the EICMA international motorcycle show, BMW Motorrad unveiled the final version of its F 450 GS, a model specifically aimed at the A2 class, marking the next step in the GS model family.

Its design features a LED headlight with an "X"-shaped daytime running light and the distinctive flyline. The indicators and control lights of the F 450 GS also use LED technology.

Its heart is a completely new inline two-cylinder engine offering 48 hp at 8,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. It meets the strict EU5+ requirements and consumes 3.8 litres per 100 km. Combined with the 14-litre tank, a range of over 350 km can be achieved. The exhaust system is made of stainless steel.

The multitubular frame, which integrates the engine as a load-bearing element, is paired with KYB inverted telescopic forks with 43 mm diameter adjustable in compression and rebound, while the rear wheel is guided by a double-arm swingarm with a central KYB spring shock absorber with progressive damping.

It is equipped with tubeless tyres for the road, sized 100/90-19 at the front and 130/80-17 at the rear. The braking system features a floating single-disc brake with a fixed Brembo four-piston caliper and a 310 mm diameter brake disc. The rear wheel uses a single disc brake with a floating one-piston caliper and a 240 mm diameter.

The new BMW F 450 GS comes standard with the BMW Motorrad ABS Pro system, allowing ABS braking in corners. It optionally features the Easy Ride clutch (standard on the GS Trophy variant), a system that, in combination with the optional Shift Assistant Pro, completely eliminates the manual operation of the clutch lever. However, the clutch lever remains mounted and allows the rider to manually intervene at any time if necessary.

The BMW F 450 GS offers three standard riding modes: Rain, Road, and Enduro. Standard equipment also includes ABS Pro, dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), and engine drag torque control (MSR). It comes standard with a 6.5-inch TFT display.

The new German trail bike comes standard with a two-piece seat (845 mm), adjustable levers, and a footrest system with removable rubber grips, whose serrated profile makes it suitable for off-road use. The foot brake lever can be manually adjusted by 20 mm in two positions to suit individual riding needs on and off-road. The gear lever is also height adjustable.

The new BMW F 450 GS is available in four equipment variants: the standard BMW F 450 GS model in Cosmic Black and the BMW F 450 GS Exclusive model, also in Cosmic Black, with off-road footrests, handguards, a plastic skid plate, Riding Modes Pro, Shift Assistant Pro, and a clear windshield. Another equipment variant is the BMW F 450 GS Sport in Racing Red, with off-road footrests, handguards, a plastic skid plate, Riding Modes Pro, Shift Assistant Pro, a clear windshield, and "sports suspension" (with KYB fork adjustable in rebound and compression). The fourth variant, the BMW F 450 GS Trophy in Racing Blue Metallic, features off-road footrests, white handguards, Riding Modes Pro, Shift Assistant Pro, "Sports Suspension", a tinted rally windshield, an aluminium engine guard, and the new improved version of the centrifugal clutch: the Easy Ride Clutch (ERC).