BMW C 400 X 'Rugged' Test: A Highly Equipped and Agile Urban Missile

Friday, 21 November 2025

BMW Motorrad offers a unique scooter in its catalogue, which is difficult to categorise or even find natural rivals for. The C 400 X is not clearly defined: it could be considered an urban maxi-scooter, lacking touring qualities - as it does not have a screen or very protective bodywork, nor ample comfort for travel - with an Adventure style but without elements typical of that segment - a 15-inch front wheel and conventional suspension travel - and its habitat would mainly be the city, although its practicality is not its main appeal as, for example, it does not offer great storage capacity under the seat while in motion. So, how do we position or label the C 400 X?

After testing it for several days, honestly, I don't have a clear answer to that question. What has become clear to me is that the German scooter is one of the most fun and exciting I've ever ridden. Its extraordinary acceleration capability, compact size and short wheelbase, and its high agility to "dance" between cars in the city, give it a truly surprising dynamism.

It was launched by BMW Motorrad about five years ago, along with its twin brother, the C 400 GT, which is much more touring and defined. Now, the X has received a first update that keeps its personal essence intact but significantly increases its electronic equipment with a complete package of driving aids. Its price is €7,690.

The big news of this new generation is that the traction control and ABS, already available in the previous version, are now lean-sensitive. And indeed, the ABS Pro has been added: a system that, through a sensor box mounted in the ABS hydraulic unit, now takes into account the motorcycle's lean angle, preventing the wheels from locking even when the brake lever is quickly applied in the middle of a curve. On the other hand, the Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) offers even more safety when accelerating, even with a lean angle and especially when the road is slippery.

It also comes standard with the Engine Drag Torque Control (opens the throttle valves enough to equalise the drag torque and stabilise the vehicle, preventing excessive brake slip on the rear wheel due to skidding or sliding) and the Dynamic Brake Control (provides braking and driving stability with the best possible deceleration even in curves).

Another significant novelty lies in its instrumentation, as the 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen is now included as standard. In combination with the BMW Motorrad Connected app, the screen is linked to the multi-controller located on the left handlebar. It can connect with the phone via Bluetooth without needing to install any app, to manage calls or listen to music in the helmet. If the free BMW Motorrad Connected app is downloaded, the user can access arrow navigation.

The storage volume under the seat has increased by 3 litres, not much but enough to store items more comfortably. In this compartment, where we find interior lighting and a USB charging port, the C 400 X can store, only when stationary, a full-face helmet (by opening the flex case system, capacity increases from 31 to 45 litres). The front glove compartment provides a USB port, ideal for charging a mobile phone.

The engine, which is already Euro5+ compliant, remains the 350 cc single-cylinder, with 34 hp at 7,500 rpm of maximum power and a maximum torque of 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The power is transmitted through a continuously variable CVT transmission that provides smoothness and a highly torsionally rigid swingarm. It is a mechanism that offers ideal performance for city use and surroundings, with a fine and precise throttle feel, thanks to its electronic throttle, a very electric response and capable of easily exceeding 120 km/h, offering very energetic recoveries.

In the cycle part, it still features a steel bridge frame, suspensions consisting of a conventional 35 mm fork with 110 mm travel and a double rear shock absorber with preload-adjustable springs and 112 mm travel. It is a motorcycle with great agility of movement, very manageable, but at the same time robust and balanced, and its suspensions filter with solvency.

In the brakes, two 265 mm front discs with a JJuan 4-piston radial caliper and a rear disc of the same diameter with a single caliper work. The brake feel seemed brilliant to me, very powerful and adjustable. It features 15" front and 14" rear wheels, 120/70 and 150/70 respectively, which provide a great balance between agility and stability. The fuel tank offers 12.8 litres of capacity. The curb weight is 208 kg, but it is not noticeable. It has a side stand and a very easy-to-put central stand.

Its design is one of the most peculiar in the category, as the Bavarian brand has accustomed us to. In the C 400 X, the influence of the GS range is evident, with an angular and compact bodywork of an adventurous style dominated by its asymmetrical headlight and a generally quite sporty style.

The premium quality in finishes and materials is immediately noticeable, with the presence of BMW logos in the centre of the handlebar or bodywork of the motorcycle. Its qualitative sporty-style fuel cap stands out, and its seat with non-slip texture.

The tested unit is the "Rugged" version, very striking and sporty, featuring the Kalamata metallic matte body colour, red wheels and stickers together with new mixed tyres, emulating off-road motorcycles, and gold brake calipers at the front. It also boasts a dark tinted windshield, a red and black seat, stainless steel footrests and handguards available as an optional accessory. This tested unit also had a proximity key or keyless system, heated grips and seats.

As mentioned, the BMW C 400 X is focused on daily use, with a relatively compact size - within its maxi-scooter segment - and a delightfully agile and manageable ride, ideal for navigating traffic and escaping urban jams. It features a central tunnel, which provides good rigidity to the set, but it is not very high so it does not hinder access to the vehicle as is often the case in this type of maxi-scooter.

Its seat height, at 750 mm, helps a lot in this regard, allowing feet to rest on the ground with ease. The seat is wide and the posture is comfortable, slightly more upright than usual in the segment, with ergonomics that slightly close the arms due to the somewhat narrow handlebar. There is enough space for the legs even for tall riders. The TFT screen offers perfect visibility. The passenger has large handles to hold onto and comfortable footrests with rubber.