24 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Accident on A-6 in Madrid Involving a Bus

Two individuals are in serious condition following the incident, including a bus passenger and the truck driver

Monday, 17 November 2025, 11:10

Twenty-four people have been injured, two of them seriously, in a multi-vehicle accident on the A-6 near Collado Villalba. The incident involved a bus carrying 32 passengers, a small delivery truck, and a van, according to Emergencies 112 of the Community of Madrid.

According to details provided by Emergencies 112, the accident occurred around 8:30 am, leaving two individuals seriously injured: a bus passenger and the truck driver.

Additionally, there are two moderately injured individuals, including three bus passengers and the van driver, and 18 people with minor injuries, all of whom are adults. Firefighters from the Community of Madrid had to intervene to rescue the two seriously injured and carry out preventive measures.

Emergency services from Summa 112 have been dispatched to the scene and continue to attend to those with minor injuries, while the Civil Guard is managing traffic and has already reopened one lane.

