The accident occurred on the N-340 in the municipality of Cox TA

A 20-month-old baby among six assisted after traffic accident in Cox

Firefighters had to free a person trapped in one of the two involved cars

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Saturday, 6 December 2025, 14:35

Six people, including a 20-month-old baby, were assisted following a traffic accident involving two vehicles on the N-340 in the municipality of Cox. Among those attended were four women and a man aged between 36 and 75 years.

Three of the injured were treated for bruises, another for a fracture, and two for multiple injuries: a 49-year-old woman and the baby, who was airlifted to the Doctor Balmis General Hospital. The remaining individuals were transported by ambulance to Vega Baja Hospital, General Hospital of Elche, and Balmis Hospital.

The incident occurred this Friday shortly after 4:30 PM. Three fire units from the Orihuela station, Local Police, and Civil Guard, as well as a medical helicopter, were dispatched to the accident site.

Upon arrival, firefighters carried out extrication work to rescue a person trapped in one of the two vehicles involved in the accident, according to the Alicante Provincial Consortium.

Additionally, a medical helicopter was requested to evacuate two seriously injured individuals to a hospital, while the other two were transported by ambulance. After completing the rescue and road cleaning tasks, the security forces restored traffic on the N-340.

