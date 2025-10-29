The 15th Edition of the UMH Start-ups Creation Marathon Kicks Off with Nearly a Hundred Projects Registered The UMH Science Park Programme Selects 42 Innovative Initiatives Driven by 71 Entrepreneurs

The 15th edition of the UMH Start-ups Creation Marathon is being celebrated at the Elche campus.

Ismael Martinez Elche Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 13:05 Comenta Share

The 'UMH Start-ups Creation Marathon' has commenced its 15th edition with the participation of nearly a hundred innovative projects presented by more than a hundred entrepreneurs. Of these, 42 initiatives driven by 71 participants have been selected to be part of this new call, managed by the Miguel Hernández University Science Park (PCUMH).

The selected proposals cover a wide range of sectors, from human health, with diagnostic methods, treatments, and digital solutions, to functional food, social and environmental impact, circular economy, innovative cosmetics, footwear, fashion, and catering. All of them share the same goal: to transform ideas into business projects with growth potential and value generation.

The official inauguration took place on Tuesday, October 28, at the Innova building on the Elche campus, with the intervention of the PCUMH managing director, Tonia Salinas, who welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of university entrepreneurship as a "driver of innovation, employment, and social progress".

Meanwhile, the director of the PCUMH Entrepreneurship Area, Javier Sancho, introduced the mentoring team and explained the program's dynamics, which offers strategic mentoring, sectoral advice, training in start-up creation, legal and communication services, as well as access to infrastructure for the development of each project.

Additionally, participants will be able to compete for more than 50,000 euros in funding and other special prizes that recognize the innovation and potential impact of their proposals. The inaugural event was also attended by the secretary of the UMH Social Council, José María Gómez Gras, Council member Francisco Domene, and the general director of Employment, Business Promotion, and New Economy of Alicante, Vicente Seguí, along with the project promoters and representatives of the sponsoring entities.

The new edition of the 'UMH Marathon' is sponsored by Banco Santander, Planeta Huerto, Convotis Iberia, Vegabaja Packaging, and Laboratorios Quinton, as well as the UMH Chairs of Footwear 'San Crispín' and 'Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability POLO CLUB-UMH'. Entities such as FEMPA, INESCOP, AEPA, Agilmark Patents and Trademarks, APA, AEBA, COAMBCV, and Cajamar-Caja Rural also collaborate, in addition to the 'Altea Emprende' award, promoted by the Altea City Council.

Since the launch of its entrepreneurship support programs in 2012, the UMH Science Park has advised over 2,000 entrepreneurs and managed 1,500 business projects, distributing more than one million euros in initial funding and driving the creation of over 200 start-ups that contribute with their innovations to the economic and social development of the environment.