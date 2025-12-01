La 1 challenges Antena 3 with its best November in 14 years Atresmedia's channel leads for the 16th consecutive month, leaving Telecinco out of the game with a new consecutive low

J. Moreno Monday, 1 December 2025, 17:15 Comenta Share

La 1 slightly approaches the audience throne, although Antena 3's dominance seems, for now, unattainable. The first channel of TVE recorded a 12.3% audience share in November—the same figure as in October—compared to Atresmedia's 13% during the same period—losing a tenth—making it the most-watched channel in the country for the sixteenth consecutive month. Both networks leave Telecinco out of the game, which, with a 9% average, deepens its crisis by hitting a new low, losing four tenths compared to the previous month.

Antena 3 closes November consolidating its television leadership in the highest consumption slots. In 'prime time', it achieves a 13.9% share, while in the afternoon it dominates with an 18.1% average. It is the favourite choice among those over 65 (16%) and wins in eight autonomous communities, standing out in Andalusia (14%) and the Valencian Community (15.6%).

In this regard, 'Antena 3 Noticias' news programmes continue to be a reference for the audience, with a 19.3% share and over 2 million viewers on average, marking 71 consecutive months of leadership. Particularly noteworthy is Sandra Golpe's midday edition with a 24% share and over 2.2 million viewers, her best figure since 2007; or Vicente Vallés in the evening (18.7% and 2.2 million).

In entertainment, 'El hormiguero' (15.5% and 2 million) remains the most-watched programme of the night, once again beating David Broncano's 'La revuelta', and 'Pasapalabra' leads with a 20.3% share and over 2.1 million. At midday, 'La ruleta de la suerte' continues unstoppable with a 22.5% share and 1.6 million, achieving its best November in 17 years and adding 67 consecutive months of leadership.

Success of the 'infoshow'

The good performance of the public channel represents a growth of 2.1 points compared to the previous year. The channel leads several key slots, such as the morning (14.9%)—its best figure since 2008—and the afternoon (11.6%), whose first position it had not achieved since 2009. It also records its best 'prime time' in November since 2011, with a 12.7% share. By targets, it leads the audience among young people aged 13-24 (11.4%), 25-44 (10.5%), and 45-64 (12.5%). And by territories, it leads in Aragon, the Balearic Islands, the Basque Country, Madrid, and other communities, being also the most-watched national generalist in Catalonia.

The explanation for La 1's rise lies in its magazines or current affairs formats, the so-called 'infoshows', which continue to trend upwards amid the high demand for information in recent weeks. 'La hora de La 1', with Silvia Intxaurrondo, reaches historic highs, with an 18.9% share and 367,000 viewers, not counting its 24-hour broadcast. 'Mañaneros 360' matches its best share (16.5%) and its second block also marks highs (12.3% and 962,000). 'Directo al grano' achieves an 11% share and almost 900,000 viewers, its record since its premiere, while 'Malas lenguas', with Jesús Cintora, rises to a 12.3% share and over 1.1 million viewers. Meanwhile, 'Aquí la Tierra' reaches its best historical share (13.5%) and surpasses 1.4 million.

In entertainment, the 'reality' show 'Hasta el fin del mundo' achieves the best premiere in seven years (14.3%). 'Late Xou', by Marc Giró, records its best historical average (12%), while 'Futuro imperfecto', by Buenafuente, leads Thursdays with a 13.4% share. Additionally, in 'prime time', the historical series 'Ena. La reina Victoria Eugenia' debuts with a 17% share, the best premiere of a historical fiction since 2013. The Spain–Turkey football match is the most-watched of the month with over 3.9 million viewers and a 29.4% share, followed by the Georgia–Spain match with 2.7 million and 29.1%.

Some joy for Telecinco

At Telecinco, joys come in dribs and drabs. 'El programa de Ana Rosa' can boast of being the 'day time' slot with the best audience share on the channel (12.2% and 305,000), outperforming Antena 3's 'Espejo público'. In prime time, 'La isla de las tentaciones' (15.9% and 1,305,000) stands out on Monday nights, with a spectacular 41.7% share among young viewers (aged 13 to 24). Also noteworthy are the good performances of '¡De viernes!' (13.6%) and 'Bailando con las estrellas' (11.4%).

At the lower end, laSexta (6.3%) beats Cuatro (6%), which records its best mark of the last year. La 2, with a 3.1% share, also achieves its best November since 2009. The TDT channel podium is led by FDF (2.3%), followed by Energy (2.3%) and Trece (2%). Boing also leads among children (17.5%). The traditional TV consumption time per viewer per day is 285 minutes, nine minutes less than in 2024.