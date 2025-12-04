Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Great Chinese Acrobatic Circus. TA

The World's Most Spectacular Chinese Acrobatic Circus Arrives in This Alicante Municipality

Over 30 artists, Olympic medalists, and Cirque du Soleil stars gather for the show

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Thursday, 4 December 2025, 14:21

Comenta

The province of Alicante is gearing up to host one of the most striking shows of the year. The Great Chinese Acrobatic Circus, often hailed as "the most astonishing circus in the world," will arrive this Sunday, December 7th, at the Teatre Auditori in La Vila Joiosa.

The artists of this Chinese acrobatic circus will offer a single 130-minute performance at 6:30 PM. The last tickets are now available, and a full house is expected.

Great Chinese Acrobatic Circus. TA

The show brings together more than thirty elite artists, including Olympic medalists and several members from the prestigious Cirque du Soleil.

The company has toured half the globe, captivating audiences. Their performance meticulously combines oriental aesthetics, fantastic storytelling, and a technical level that borders on the impossible.

A high-risk visual journey

The audience of the Great Chinese Acrobatic Circus will enjoy a unique exhibition where each act surpasses the previous one. Aerial stunts, contortionism, human balances defying gravity, meticulously choreographed juggling, and acrobatic numbers that verge on the implausible are part of this visual offering.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

The show is organized into eighteen acrobatic numbers, divided into two parts and four acts, all imbued with an aesthetic rooted in oriental culture. The lighting, costumes, music, and choreography accompany a narrative designed to immerse the audience in a fantasy universe.

A story that connects with all ages

Beyond physical prowess, the Great Chinese Acrobatic Circus offers an exciting story, based on the adventure of a young, brave spirit who decides to cross the boundaries of the known and venture into a world full of mystery.

