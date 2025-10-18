Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

A Jaguar from Waymo's fleet in San Francisco FP

Waymo to Launch Robotaxi Service in Europe

Juan Roig Valor

Saturday, 18 October 2025, 10:05

Waymo, Alphabet's robotaxi division, is set to begin operations in Europe starting next year, beginning with the streets of London. According to a company spokesperson, "a small fleet of vehicles" will start testing in the English capital, with safety drivers on board.

Google's subsidiary will partner with Moove, a company linked to Uber, to manage and maintain the fleet, ensuring it meets the legal requirements set by British authorities, who have shown increasing interest in autonomous driving.

The UK government aims to commence commercial trials of this technology by 2026. Some manufacturers, like Nissan, are preparing to have cars adapted for robotic driving, equipped with lidar systems and cameras to enable autonomous navigation.

London will thus become the company's second international expansion, following its trials in Tokyo with Japanese taxi platforms Go and Nihon Kotsu. However, no commercial launch has occurred there, as Japanese legislation is more lenient regarding robotaxis, and their road distribution is relatively easy for these vehicles to navigate.

According to Bloomberg, Waymo has partnered with taxi companies like Uber and Lyft in the US to ensure their vehicles remain active almost constantly. Currently, it conducts hundreds of thousands of trips in various cities such as Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, with plans to expand further in 2026.

London is a hot market for taxis, thanks to its size, population, and residents' willingness to use them. Waymo could use its own app to attract customers instead of partnering, making it a direct competitor to Uber and other service operators, who view the arrival of a new player with apprehension—especially one that doesn't face labour costs.

Uber, alongside its tech partner Wayve, has also submitted an application to the British government to develop autonomous car trials by 2026, aiming to enter the market around the same time as the American company.

If successful with its UK operations and if legislation on autonomous driving progresses, Waymo plans to expand into other continental European markets.

