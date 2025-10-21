Volkswagen Touareg Bids Farewell with Special Final Edition

Patxi Fernández Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 14:35 Comenta Share

Volkswagen has announced the end of production for the Touareg combustion engine model in 2026. To commemorate the conclusion of a 23-year journey in the premium segment, the brand is launching the Touareg Final Edition, a special edition available for order at a starting price of 75,025 euros until the end of March 2026.

Since its debut in 2002, the Touareg, alongside the Phaeton sedan, marked Volkswagen's entry into the premium segment.

This luxury SUV quickly established itself for its secure character, excellent comfort, and advanced technologies. Over its three generations, the model has sold more than 1.2 million units in 39 countries, reaffirming its global success.

Features of the Final Edition The special Touareg FINAL EDITION is distinguished by exclusive design elements. All equipment levels feature the laser-engraved "FINAL EDITION" inscription on the rear door window frames and embossed on the leather gear lever. Additionally, it includes standard multicolour ambient lighting (in the Elegance lines and above), with the inscription also visible on the illuminated dashboard trim and the illuminated door sill trims.

Trajectory and Technological Legacy The Touareg has been a technological pioneer and the flagship of Volkswagen's portfolio. The first generation (2002-2009) introduced innovations such as electromechanical roll stabilization and CDC air suspension, allowing it to overcome slopes of up to 45 degrees. Its top-of-the-range version, the Touareg V10 TDI, was Volkswagen's most powerful diesel of its time, with 230 kW (313 hp).

Ampliar A Review of the Touareg's Records Volkswagen Race Touareg – the serial winner. The Touareg has also set the pace in off-road racing. With the Race Touareg, specially developed and driven by Volkswagen Motorsport, Volkswagen became one of the dominant teams in the Dakar Rally. This is reflected, among other things, in three consecutive victories: in 2009 with Giniel de Villiers, in 2010 with Carlos Sainz, and in 2011 with Nasser Al-Attiyah. The greatest advantages of these competition prototypes were their robust design, all-wheel drive, and exceptional reliability. Touareg Stanley – winner of the Grand Challenge for autonomous vehicles. The Touareg Stanley, one of the first intelligent vehicles in automotive history, won the prestigious DARPA Grand Challenge (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) in California, USA, in 2005. A total of 23 vehicles participated in the autonomous vehicle race through the Nevada desert, but only four reached the finish line. The Touareg Stanley completed the 212-kilometre route in 6 hours, 53 minutes, and 58 seconds without human intervention, and was the first to reach the finish line. Stanley was a joint project between Volkswagen and other research centres. Equipped with laser detectors, stereoscopic vision equipment, cameras, GPS, and specially developed control software, Stanley navigated rugged terrain with precision. The victory marked a milestone in the development of autonomous vehicles and heralded the beginning of partially automated assistance systems. The third generation of the production model Touareg saw the introduction of adaptive cruise control ACC with predictive cruise control – which, improved and now called Travel Assist – is one of the best partially automated driving assistance systems available today. The Touareg that towed a Boeing. In 2006, Volkswagen made headlines worldwide and set a world record: a nearly standard Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI towed a Boeing 747 weighing about 155 tonnes along an airport runway. With its powerful torque of 750 Nm and modified chassis, the Touareg moved the jumbo more than 150 metres and then safely stopped it. For this extraordinary experiment, the Touareg was loaded with more than four tonnes of additional weight to optimally transfer power to the ground. Despite the enormous load, a standard engine, gearbox, and air suspension were used, impressively demonstrating the vehicle's performance and robustness. The Touareg, a long-distance specialist. In 2011, the Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI once again spectacularly demonstrated its endurance and reliability: in just 11 days, 17 hours, and 22 minutes, long-distance expert Rainer Zietlow and his team completed the legendary Panamericana – from Tierra del Fuego in Argentina to Alaska. The 22,750-kilometre route crossed 17 countries and almost all of the Earth's climate zones – from tropical heat and sandstorms to snow and ice. With this journey, the Touareg broke the previous world record by four days and once again impressively demonstrated its robustness, efficiency, and comfort.

The second generation (2010-2018) became larger and more elegant, and introduced Volkswagen's first hybrid vehicle, the Touareg 3.0 V6 TSI Hybrid. The current generation (2018 onwards) adopted more dynamic lines and a fully digital cabin.

Since 2020, the flagship model has been the Touareg R Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid SUV with a system power of 340 kW (462 hp) and a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes. Many of the technological features debuted in the Touareg were later made accessible in the brand's smaller car segment.