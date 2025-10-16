Tribute to the Living History of Medicine in Alicante The COMA pays tribute to its honorary members, those who have reached 70 years of age and 25 years in service

Living memory of the medical profession. This is how the protagonists of the 'Senior Doctor's Day' can be described, an event held this Thursday by the Alicante Medical Association (COMA) to pay tribute to honorary members, that is, those doctors who have reached 70 years of age and 25 years of membership by 2025. This year, 190 members were deserving of the distinction.

The event was presided over by Dr. Hermann Schwarz, president of COMA, who in his speech highlighted the profound sense of gratitude and respect that this celebration inspires: "Our honorary members are role models for present and future generations of doctors. Discipline, perseverance, knowledge, and experience are the values they represent. Their legacy reminds us that, above any algorithm, what gives meaning to our profession is the doctor-patient relationship, the ability to listen, to humanize clinical practice," emphasized Dr. Schwarz.

In this regard, Dr. Schwarz assured that the College supports and will continue to support the demands of the Spanish Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) and the Andalusian Medical Union, organizers of the national medical strike days.

During the event, the general secretary of COMA, Dr. José Manuel Peris, was responsible for calling the new honorary members to the stage, who received the diploma from the Medical Association Organization (OMC) and the silver badge of the College that distinguishes them as honorary members, appointments approved after their review by the COMA Board of Directors. The presentation of these recognitions was carried out by the 1st Vice President of the College, Dr. José Luis Bataller, and the Vocal of Medical Tutors and Teachers, Dr. Natalia Acín. The 2nd Vice President of COMA, Dr. Ana Segura, the Deputy Secretary, Dr. José A. Sánchez Navajas, and the Vocal of Retired Doctors, Dr. Mª Angustias Oliveras, also attended the 'Senior Doctor's Day'.

Dr. Schwarz encouraged honorary and retired members to take an active part in the collegiate life: "We want to continue building an open and participatory College, where all generations of doctors have their place and voice. The future of Medicine is built by combining the experience of the elders and the energy of the young. So I remind you that the doors of this College will always be open for you, because you have much to contribute: values, experience, and talent."

Fight against malpractice

Furthermore, the president recalled that among the priorities of COMA will continue to be the fight against professional malpractice, "remaining vigilant, as guarantors of our patients' safety. We will act against those who intend to practice Medicine without being doctors, alarming cases that are proliferating in recent times through Social Media, but we also have to denounce the practices of health professions that intend to take the place of the doctor without having the competencies to perform that responsibility."

On the other hand, Dr. Schwarz also dedicated words of recognition to Dr. Juan José Lobato, who is closing his successful term as Vocal of Retired Doctors of COMA over the past seven years to now become the coordinator of Cultural Action of COMA. "His dedication and inexhaustible energy have been an inspiration. Thank you for reminding us every day that enthusiasm does not retire," added the president of the College, prompting a warm ovation from the audience in recognition of Dr. Lobato.

Thus, Dr. Juan José Lobato became one of the main protagonists of this event, where he reviewed the numerous activities carried out over the past year by the COMA's Retired Doctors' Vocal. From organizing cultural events to promote the humanistic facet of doctors, through book presentations or painting and photography exhibitions, to new initiatives launched this year, such as the Reading Club or the Hiking Club.