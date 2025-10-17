Torrevieja awards contracts for road resurfacing and accessibility improvements with a £6.3 million investment The works, divided into two lots for the north and south of the municipality, will cover more than 220,000 m² of streets and avenues.

Torrevieja Town Council's Local Government Board is set to approve on Friday, 17th October, the tender for road resurfacing and pedestrian accessibility improvements for 2025, with a total investment of £6,368,670. The project is divided into two lots: Lot 1 (South Zone), with a budget of £3,259,150, and Lot 2 (North Zone), with £3,109,520.

The Councillor for Infrastructure, Works, Services, and Accessibility, Sandra Sánchez, explained that the aim of these actions is to renew the road surface of various streets in the municipality and improve accessibility in specific sections by widening pavements and lowering kerbs at crossings. Additionally, all vertical and horizontal signage will be replaced, following the recommendations of the Local Police.

In total, 223,766 m² of streets and avenues in Torrevieja will be resurfaced. In Lot 1 (South Zone), the works include milling the existing pavement, compacting the subgrade, resurfacing, new horizontal signage, and the removal of speed bumps, while respecting all underground service infrastructures. The actions will cover 114,856 m², distributed across more than 40 streets and avenues, according to municipal sources.

Within this lot, accessibility and pedestrian route improvements will be carried out in two areas. The Mar Azul Urbanisation, with actions at crossings and pedestrian routes and signage replacement, and the Acequión Neighbourhood, between Pinoso, Portalicos, Urbano Arregui, and Gregorio Marañón avenues, with similar improvements in accessibility and signage.

Lot 2 (North Zone) includes similar interventions over 108,910 m², across more than 50 streets and avenues. Accessibility improvements will focus on the area around Pedro Lorca Street, the Acequión and Inmaculada Primary Schools, and Áncora Street, where public lighting will also be completely renewed.

Sánchez highlighted that "among the improvements offered by the companies, the increase in resurfaced area will be particularly valued over a simple economic reduction in the contract price."

The execution period will be 24 weeks (6 months) from the signing of the staking act, with a one-year warranty period from the receipt of the work or repair of possible deficiencies.

According to the councillor, these actions represent "a strategic investment to improve safety, accessibility, and urban mobility in Torrevieja, modernising its road infrastructures and facilitating the transit of both pedestrians and vehicles."