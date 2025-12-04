Three Atlético Ultras Charged Eleven Years After Jimmy's Death The judge will summon them to an oral trial, along with two more members of the Frente Atlético, for injuries inflicted on another Riazor Blue.

David Hernández Thursday, 4 December 2025

Eleven years have passed since the tragic clash between radical groups of Atlético de Madrid and Deportivo de La Coruña by the Manzanares River, which resulted in the death of Francisco Javier Romero Taboada, better known as Jimmy. After much uncertainty over this time to find the perpetrator of the murder, Judge Adelaida Medrano, who is handling the case, has charged three Atlético ultras who will face trial for the events of that November 30, 2014.

The lack of evidence is what has prolonged the judicial process for so many years. Some of the magistrates previously handling the case opted to dismiss it, but the Provincial Court of Madrid insisted on reopening it on numerous occasions. The latest ruling by the 20th Court of Instruction in Madrid is the first to identify individuals as possible culprits, and they will have to testify before the judge. Additionally, two other radicals from the Frente Atlético will also be charged for inflicting injuries on another Galician ultra.

On December 18, the magistrate will communicate her decision to the five radicals, who will remain free until the trial. "At one point, the victim, who had fallen to the ground due to the blows, was lifted by his attackers and, likewise, thrown into the river over the security wall," mentions the ruling as reported by El Confidencial.