One of the Iryo trains at Alicante station. Shootori

Strike Called Off for Iryo Trains Between Alicante and Madrid for December Holiday

The company will gradually operate the routes that were subject to minimum services until reaching 100%, allowing the usual course of operations.

A.H.

Thursday, 4 December 2025, 20:25

Iryo has called off the strike planned for December 5, 6, 7, and 8, which affected the

trains covering the Alicante-Madrid line

after reaching an agreement with the unions, as announced by the operator in a statement.

The company will gradually operate the routes that were subject to minimum services until reaching 100%, allowing the usual course of operations.

The operator appreciates "the willingness to dialogue and the effort of all parties involved," as well as the "understanding of our customers and employees during this process."

Iryo also wishes to express its appreciation to the union representatives, emphasizing the importance of "moving forward together" and "keeping dialogue channels open" in this new phase of value creation.

