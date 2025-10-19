Senna Agius Triumphs Like Stoner, Igniting the Moto2 Championship

Jesús Gutiérrez Sunday, 19 October 2025, 07:25 Comenta Share

Senna Agius had his moment of glory at the Phillip Island circuit, where he waved the Australian flag during the victory lap after a commanding performance that barely saw him on television. The local rider took the lead on the first lap and never relinquished it, winning solo as his compatriot and last 'aussie' hero on two wheels, Casey Stoner, often did.

With Agius in a league of his own, all attention turned to the second group, where action unfolded over the 23 laps of the race. In this battle, championship contenders Manu González and Diogo Moreira were actively involved, facing a group of riders with nothing to lose but the glory of this Sunday. The third title contender, Arón Canet, spent the entire race at the back of this group, struggling to keep pace and eventually falling behind in the final laps, significantly diminishing his chances of becoming champion in 2025.

More was expected from Moreira during the race, especially after his performance throughout the weekend, where he secured pole position and had more pace than the rest. However, the Brazilian admitted that strong winds prevented him from riding as he did in practice. This gave González an opportunity, who initially seemed at a disadvantage but was momentarily ahead. The top two in the standings exchanged positions several times during the race, but in the final stretch, new contenders emerged from behind, and the rider from Madrid could no longer keep up.

In this decisive phase, David Alonso emerged at the front of the group, finishing second and defending his position against Moreira, who had to settle for a valuable third place in the championship context. Several riders, including Holgado, Dixon, and Baltus, finished between them. González's seventh position allowed him to retain the lead by just two points over Moreira, with Canet trailing by 37 points. With three grand prix remaining, the championship is poised for a thrilling conclusion, likely to be decided at the final event of the year in Valencia.