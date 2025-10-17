Sèneca-Autobusos Ignites 2026 and is the First Bonfire to Proclaim its New Belleas The Special Category Opens the Bonfire Season with 'En la mar', an Event Honouring Alicante, Tradition, and the Pride of Les Fogueres

Adrián Mazón Alicante Friday, 17 October 2025, 16:50

Sèneca-Autobusos once again sets the pace of the Fiesta. The Special Category bonfire will be, once more, the first to proclaim its belleas and dames d'honor for 2026, igniting the spark of the new festive season.

The Séneca Space, located in the eponymous square, will transform this Saturday, October 18, at 6:30 PM, into the stage for the event 'En la mar', a tribute to Alicante's identity, its roots, and the history of a festival that unites generations.

It will not be just any proclamation. Traditional music, dances, and emotion will come together in a ceremony that aims to go beyond the ritual. "Sèneca-Autobusos not only presents its new representatives but also pays tribute to the essence of Alicante," explained its president, Josep Amand Tomàs.

Thus, the proclamation of the belleas and dames d'honor of Sèneca-Autobusos will mark "the beginning of a new festive cycle filled with excitement, where the commission reaffirms its commitment to tradition and cultural roots."

Farewell to a reign, welcome to new protagonists

The current belleas, Verónica Mataix Manero and Carmen Echávarri Vidal, will also bid farewell to their roles this Saturday after a year of unforgettable experiences. Their words will give way to the new voices of the Sèneca-Autobusos bonfire.

Thus, the commission will bestow the adult bellea band to Jessica García Marqués and the children's to Iris Arandia Torrijo. Both will be accompanied during their reign by Inés Iborra Mir and Anna Pascual Sessé as dames d'honor, along with Valentina Gómez Mindrescu and Valeria Amengual Mayans, as children.

All this, under the watchful eye of the bellea del foc, Adriana Vico Melgar, and official representatives of the festival, such as the president of the Federació, David Olivares, and councillor Carlos de Juan.

A bonfire that does not wait for June

After the proclamation of its representatives, the activity continues at Sèneca-Autobusos. The bonfire is already preparing the XIV dramatized reading of 'Don Juan Tenorio', an event to be held next October 31 in the cloister of the Co-Cathedral of San Nicolás.