The Secret Behind Lamborghini's 400 Unique Shades

The colour palette of Lamborghini not only offers variety but is woven with stories, celebrations, and exclusive artisanal techniques. These shades aim to commemorate events or pay tribute to specific moments of the brand, transcending mere aesthetics.

After all, personalisation and exclusivity are also achieved by giving the customer the ability to choose the colour that best matches their tastes or personality.

Automobili Lamborghini has solidified the possibility of transforming each vehicle into a unique work of art through its Ad Personam customisation programme, launched in 2011.

This project has achieved resounding success, with over 94% of all Lamborghinis produced including at least one feature of this service, demonstrating that for its customers, exclusivity is as essential as performance.

Within the Ad Personam programme, colour remains the most requested and symbolic element, allowing Lamborghini to offer a catalogue of over 400 unique shades. Each of these tones is not a simple aesthetic choice but a piece of the brand's history, laden with anecdotes, mythology, celebrations, and tributes that deeply enrich the bond between the customer and their vehicle.

Among some examples, the shade Verde Scandal is a colour whose legend dates back to the late 1960s when a client, upon requesting a shade of green that did not exist in the range, offered the dress she was wearing as a sample. The colour created for the paint was an exact match to the fabric.

The Viola 30th was created in 1993 to celebrate Lamborghini's 30th anniversary and was presented in the iconic Diablo model. Meanwhile, the Giallo Maggio was introduced in 2013 in the Aventador 50 Anniversario, honouring both the month of the company's founding (May 1963) and the colour yellow, one of the brand's most distinctive. This shade stands out for its intense brightness, achieved through a layer of highly reflective transparent particles.

The connection with the brand's origin is also translated into shades like Giallo Quercus, inspired by the golden oak of the coat of arms of the city of Sant'Agata Bolognese, symbolising the company's deep roots in the territory.

Innovation does not stop at the mixing of pigments but extends to artisanal finishes. The Diamond Coating is not a traditional colour but a special transparent layer applied during painting that incorporates real diamond dust into the final finish. This process generates a subtle and extraordinary shine that amplifies the depth of the underlying colour in a way that no metallic or mica pigment can replicate, achieving a highly lustrous and crystalline finish.

Ampliar Some of the exclusive colours of the Lamborghini Revuelto F. P.

Similarly, the Crystal Effect uses a sophisticated technique of multiple hand-applied layers to create a dynamic and changing visual effect that highlights the car's lines.

For Lamborghini, colour is more than an aesthetic choice; it is a fragment of history, an allusion to myth, or an act of pure innovation, transforming each paint into a narrative that defines the enduring allure of Sant'Agata Bolognese's creations.