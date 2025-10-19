Royston Drenthe, former Real Madrid player, hospitalised after suffering a stroke The Dutchman, who retired in 2023, was admitted on Friday, but a 'smooth recovery' is expected

Royston Drenthe, a former Dutch footballer who played for teams such as Real Madrid, Hércules, and Real Murcia, among others, was hospitalised on Friday after suffering a stroke, according to a statement released on social media by FC Rebellen, a team of former professional players in Belgium with whom Drenthe had been playing. Once considered one of Europe's great football prospects, Drenthe is now receiving medical care.

"Last Friday, Royston Drenthe suffered a stroke. Drenthe is receiving good care and is in good hands. The team and those involved are hopeful for a smooth recovery. Royston's family requests peace and privacy during this period to provide him with the support and space he needs for his recovery," reads the statement regarding Drenthe's health, which has been reported by Reuters and the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

Drenthe joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2007, with the club paying approximately 13.5 million euros for the left-back, who had impressed at the Under-21 European Championship that same year, where he was named the Golden Player. He made his debut on 20 August 2007, during the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Sevilla. The Dutchman made an immediate impact by scoring a stunning goal from outside the box, although it wasn't enough for Real Madrid, then managed by Bernd Schuster, to win the trophy, which went to Sevilla.

However, that promising start proved to be a mere illusion in Drenthe's career at Madrid. He struggled to secure a place under German coach Schuster, as well as Juande Ramos, Manuel Pellegrini, and José Mourinho. Consequently, after just over two seasons with the club, Drenthe was loaned to Hércules at the end of August 2010.

Drenthe left behind 65 appearances for Real Madrid, during which he scored four goals and provided five assists. However, his time at the club was more notable for his off-field antics than his on-field achievements. Regularly benched by the various managers at the 'White House' during those years, his nightlife was often more talked about than his sporting successes.

He also failed to find his footing at Hércules, where he faced ongoing issues due to his lack of discipline. This led to a downward spiral that saw him play for numerous teams without establishing himself or showcasing the immense potential that had once caught Real Madrid's attention.

Drenthe donned the jerseys of Everton, Spartak Vladikavkaz, Sparta Rotterdam, Reading, Sheffield Wednesday, Erciyesspor, Alanya, Kozakken Boys, Real Murcia, Racing Mérida, Racing Murcia, Xerxes, and Baniyas, leaving little mark at these clubs. In 2023, he decided to retire, becoming another of those 'broken toys' that football occasionally leaves behind.