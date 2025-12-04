Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Rosalía during her Grammy performance AFP

Rosalía Announces World Tour with Eight Concerts in Madrid and Barcelona to Present 'Lux'

'Lux Tour 2026' to Commence on March 16 in Lyon, France

C.P.S.

Thursday, 4 December 2025, 14:45

Comenta

Rosalía has announced a world tour across Europe, North America, and Latin America to present her latest work, 'Lux'. In Spain, she has confirmed eight dates in Madrid and Barcelona.

Specifically, the Catalan artist will perform at the Movistar Arena in Madrid on March 30, 2026, and on April 1, 3, and 4 of the same year. She will then perform at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona on April 13, 15, 17, and 18.

'Lux Tour 2026' will kick off on March 16 in Lyon, France, and will visit European cities such as Paris, Zurich, Milan, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Cologne, Berlin, and London. It will then travel to America, stopping in U.S. cities including Miami, Orlando, Boston, New York, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Oakland. A concert in Toronto is also scheduled.

Subsequently, Rosalía will head to Bogotá, Santiago de Chile, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Mexico City, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Tickets will be available from December 11 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.es and LiveNation. The presale will be on December 9 at the same time.

