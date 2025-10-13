Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Rodrigo Mendoza playing a match this season Shootori

Rodrigo Mendoza Returns to Elche After U-20 World Cup Journey

The Elche player will be available next Sunday against Athletic Club after being eliminated by Colombia

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Monday, 13 October 2025, 14:00

Rodrigo Mendoza's World Cup adventure came to an end this weekend. The Elche CF player bid farewell to his journey in the Chile World Cup after Spain U-20's elimination in the quarter-finals, where they lost 2-3 to Colombia. With the national team now out, the Elche player returns to Elche to resume training under Eder Sarabia and begin preparations for the match this Sunday at 2 PM against Athletic Club at the Martínez Valero.

The midfielder has been one of the pleasant surprises of the tournament, participating in all matches and showing remarkable consistency under Paco Gallardo's guidance. The Murcian player played every minute of the five matches, receiving a yellow card and providing a magnificent assist to Pablo García in the victory against Ukraine in the round of 16.

Moreover, the current season has been a true marathon for Rodrigo Mendoza, both physically and competitively. The midfielder has been a key piece in Eder Sarabia's midfield at the start of this season. Added to this are his international call-ups with the U-20 and U-21 teams, which have increased his playing time. Long-distance travels, such as the recent trip to Chile, along with climate and time zone changes, have posed an extra challenge testing his endurance and recovery capacity.

Meanwhile, Elche resumes training this Monday at 5:30 PM, focusing on moving past the defeat against Deportivo Alavés in the last round. Regarding absences, Sarabia will not be able to count on David Affengruber, suspended after his expulsion in Vitoria, nor on Grady Diangana, who is still recovering from a muscle injury.

