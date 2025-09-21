Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE, Diana Morant, this Saturday in Torrevieja. Efe

The PSPV in its Labyrinth

This weekend's meeting should be a turning point in their strategy, although always dependent on Sánchez

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Sunday, 21 September 2025, 07:26

Socialists often claim that Mazón remained in El Ventorro on the fateful 29th of October and never emerged from there. The same can be said for Diana Morant's group, who have failed to harness the public's (understandable) outrage following the greatest tragedy in the history of the Valencian Community during its democratic era and transform it into a force for change.

Meanwhile, the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has managed to survive, first and foremost; to maintain his position, secondly; and now, to counterattack. His secretary-general, Miguel Tellado, supports him until 2027. And after that?

Morant remains anchored in her months-old rhetoric, calling for regional elections over which she has no jurisdiction. She mirrors in the Valencian Community what she criticises Feijóo for in Madrid. Even someone as unlikely as Ximo Puig urged weeks ago for the socialists to build an "alternative."

During her tenure as general secretary, the most notable action has been to dismantle the local group in Alicante, where a part-time management team now leads. Political action is monopolised by the municipal group, with a spokesperson in retreat and in search of a new face for the poster.

Internally, the apparatus has also managed to control the Alicante regions and has avoided holding primaries in most constituencies. Alternatives pushed by Alejandro Soler, a survivor of Cerdán in the federal executive and always a figure to consider in socialism, not just in Alicante but regionally.

The pain is in Valencia, undoubtedly, but Alicante has its own wounds. If left untreated, they could bleed for the socialists.

Because the Valencian Country depends on Alicante, let there be no mistake by the Secretary of Organisation, Vicent Mascarell. The pain is in Valencia, undoubtedly, but Alicante has its own wounds. If left untreated, they could bleed for the socialists.

Something must have been detected in the Moncloa's engine room for both the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, and the PSPV to focus two days on the Vega Baja in the same week.

A region neglected by the socialists. For instance, the significant blunder of the minister admitting ignorance of the controversy surrounding the beach houses in Babilonia, Guardamar, which the government she is part of wants to demolish under the Coastal Law. Precisely during her visit to Guardamar. Unbelievable.

In Vega Baja, and in the province of Alicante in general, disaffection does not translate into votes for the socialists, but for Vox. Some polls suggest that Abascal's party could challenge the socialists for second place, not the popular party. Ultimately, the right could achieve historic records.

Someone knows something. Hence, the start of the political course is in one of the PP's greatest strongholds in the Valencian Community: Torrevieja, where they govern with an absolute majority. And they will continue to govern until their mayor, Eduardo Dolón, styles his hair like Vin Diesel.

In discourse, the socialists must seek new avenues to challenge the Generalitat government, launch socially significant topics beyond the government's messages in the past two weeks, which Sánchez delivers for a reason, and a discursive reorganisation beyond Palestine and the 29th of October. Issues like housing, wages, work-life balance, and family support must enter the agenda if the socialists genuinely aspire to mobilise the left across the entire Valencian Community. And organisationally too. It is urgent, given what might happen.

Te puede interesar

